Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: White, O-line, Kickoffs, and More
Part 2 of the preseason opener weekend Dolphins mailbag:
From John M (via email)
Alain, as always, thanks for your diligent work. You wrote that we tried out several wide receivers Wednesday and signed an untested one. Why is that? Is there something about the current group we're not being told about or need to worry about as far as injuries? Like with Waddle or OBJ? Also, is there any way you can add a comments section to articles you post? Somebody, not me of course, but somebody might want to rebut something.
Hey John, we’ll see what we can do about adding comments for “somebody.” LOL. As for the wide receivers, the issue is needing a certain amount to be able to conduct practice properly. I don’t think it’s a statement on Waddle or OBJ that four wide receivers were brought in for tryouts Wednesday and Mike Harley Jr. was signed.
From CAFinFan (via email):
Hey Alain, thanks for all you do, you are easily the best place online to get Dolphins info. For the mailbag - I've been saying since he was drafted that De'Von Achane was drafted to eventually replace Tyreek Hill when he retires. There are so many similarities with them, Smallish RB in college, size, speed, quickness. Hill converted to WR; am I crazy to think that Achane will do the same thing? People told me I was crazy for thinking that, but today I saw a Sun Sentinel article with a pic naming Achane as a WR. Is something afoot?
Hey thanks, thanks for the kind words, which makes it more painful for me to tell you I don’t see what you’re seeing. And, no, Achane is not a wide receiver, that was a caption error. Could Achane become that kind of player? Maayyybe. Wouldn’t hold my breath, though. I think it’s his calling is as a running back.
From Jeff (via email):
Hey Alain! My sincere apologies for the double question! Should the Dolphins trade Mike White and a late-round draft pick for Marcus Mariota? Watching him on the quarterback show on Netflix made me really cheer for him as a fan observing his story. I looked up the stats and he seems to have much more experience in game situations. Secondly, a bit of a fun one. I was pondering because of an article about Torry Holt potentially in the HoF in 2025 which led me to think of the best groups over the years and those I remember watching. I also thought of some that I think might just have been pretty epic. Please try to pick one and explain why you think they would be "the best of all time" for today's NFL: Kurt Warner+Torry Holt+Isaac Bruce, Peyton Manning+Marvin Harrison+Reggie Wayne, Warren Moon+Randy Moss+Chris Carter, Dan Marino+Tyreek Hill+Jaylen Waddle, or Steve Young+Jerry Rice+Terrell Owens.
Hey Jeff, as always with hypothetical trade questions I’ll ask, why would Washington make that deal. I do think Mariota might enjoy backing up his fellow Hawaii native Tua, but the Commanders might see as a better security blanket for Jayden Daniels than Mike White. I just don’t see that trade. As for the other hypothetical, I’d have a hard time going against Marino, Hill and Waddle.
From Dave (@DaGreco49):
Why can’t all 53 players on a team suit up and play on Sundays?
Hey Dave, my understanding is this has to do with competitive balance and giving too big of an advantage to teams with drastically lesser injury issues. I personally don’t see myself why all 53 shouldn’t be dressed and eligible, but nobody has asked for my opinion just yet.
From Jason Kirkland (@1bigdad424):
Hi Alain, after you've seen the joint practices, how much of a hindrance do you think the O-line will be for the team to reach it's goals (beat good teams, play well late, win division, etc.)?
Hey Jason, it’s a concern, without question, and the recent about Aaron Brewer being week to week and not day to day doesn’t help matters. Still too early, though, because Armstead and Wynn haven’t really practiced yet.
From Dave (@angryvet59):
With the rash of injuries & what happened last season with injuries, do you think in blowouts McDaniel may pull starters earlier in a game? Also from what I've read from you & others this O-line could be described as less than adequate. Your thoughts? Big fan of Podcast.
Hey Dave, first off thanks. I absolutely hope that McDaniel learned a painful lesson last year with what happened with Bradley Chubb, who absolutely had no business being on the field at the end of the Baltimore blowout loss. As for the O-line, it’s still early, but I would say there’s probably reason to have some concerns.
From Earlwithan_E (@Earlewithan_E):
Based on your camp observations, how much impact do you think the new kickoff rules will have this year?
Hey Earle, I’m sensing it might not be as significant as maybe we once thought, but it still will be better than touchback after touchback, though I do think some teams will just start kicking it through the end zone if every return is going to wind up at the 27 or 28.
From David Nastali (@DNastali):
Why does Grier have a blind eye to building an offensive line? Dude is constantly piecing it together, and seems like he thinks it is a smart decision?
Hey David, the Dolphins have made the skill positions and playmakers their priority (obvious by the contracts for Tua, Tyreek, Waddle, Ramsey, Chubb, etc.) and something has to give. I think the Dolphins believe they have the ability to develop linemen and the scheme to make it work with most guys.
From NY – Fins Up (@azomback34):
Do GMs actively talk with all other GMs during training camp for possible trades? Or do most wait for rosters to be cut from 90 to 53?
Howdy, there most definitely are conversations based on a sudden need that might arise, such as a GM asking another if he has a, say, linebacker he’d want to move or another saying something like, would you have any interest in such and such? But there’s no doubt it ramps up when you get closer to the moves to 53.
From Cody Patron (@CodyPatron):
Who would the Dolphins be willing to trade off their roster to acquire a starting-caliber RG? A WR or RB? A pass rusher?
Hey Cody, I like the way you think, but understand it’s not quite simple. For starters, a right guard has way more positional value than a running back if the players are of equal talent. Then let’s look at the wide receivers, where I think the Dolphins’ depth has been widely overstated. Who do you think teams might want from that group and what could that player fetch in return? As for pass rushers, the Dolphins aren’t trading Jaelan Phillips, Chubb is coming back from a second torn ACL, Emmanuel Ogbah was unsigned until July, and the Dolphins likely won’t want to give up either of the draft picks, Chop or Kamara. So maybe somebody like Jeff Wilson Jr., who’s a good running back, could interest a team, but I don’t know about him fetching a starting-caliber right guard.
From Fins Broke My Heart (@Phinzup44):
Name the IOL free agents and trade targets.
To quote Dora in “Finding Nemo” (great flick), well, all right, Mr. Bossy. Here’s the thing: Not many great names left available. Remember, the Dolphins worked out Scott Quessenberry and Justin McCray last week. Mason Cole, who started all 17 games for the Steelers last season, remains without a team. Guard Phil Haynes, who visited the Dolphins in free agency, is still available. As for trades, don’t know who would be available, though I’m told Steelers starting guard James Daniels is not somebody that team is looking to move.