Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Wilkins, Waller, Sieler, and More
Part 1 of a Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag on the first weekend of training camp:
From The_Finsider:
How likely is it the dolphins are in play for recently released Christian Wilkins?
From Quarter Century:
Wilkins SIGNING?????????
From E Nice:
Wilkins, your take?
From Edward Augustine II:
Any chance the Dolphins take a look at Christian Wilkins after his release?
From Giorgio Phins Fan Porch:
Clearly, the idea of bringing back Wilkins is a popular topic, but before the idea can even be entertained, the first step is the former Dolphins first-round pick being able to pass a physical. Assuming that happens at some point, he’s obviously a very good player who could help just about any team, but would he really want to return to Miami after he didn’t get the big contract he wanted from the team? And would the Dolphins want to bring him back after they invested in Kenneth Grant essentially to become their next Christian Wilkins. Miami Dolphins On SI Deputy Editor Dante Collinelli wrote an analysis piece detailing all the pros and cons, and I agree with his final take that I’d probably pass on the idea — unless the Dolphins found themselves in serious contention.
From Chris Shields:
I’m obviously in the minority I just don’t see the need to sign Douglas at CB. Feels like Poyer all over. I don’t think he’s a missing piece or moves the needle in yearly wins. Therefore I say save the cap space & roll with the young guys. What’s your take after a few days of camp?
A quick editor’s note here that I bypassed a lot of questions that dealt with the cornerback situation because they came before the team signed Jack Jones and Mike Hilton. I kept this one to address Douglas specifically, and I agree with your premise here — to a certain degree. I didn’t mind the signing of Poyer last year if the Dolphins weren’t going to have him start because he clearly had lost of step. I feel kind of the same way with Douglas. He wasn’t great last year with Buffalo and is an iffy proposition for any team thinking he solves the need for a full-time starter.
From rjgrosso:
Alain, during these early practices w/out pads, when a description of a practice rep talks about how so & so set the edge well, opened a hole, etc. ... what can really be taken from that?
Hey Richard, it’s a fair question to ask, and your answer is that the defensive player made it a point to get himself outside of the blocker to prevent the running back from getting to the perimeter too easily. It can be accomplished in a practice setting, even though pads or at less than full speed. It’s all about executing fundamentals at every position, in this case for the defender to make sure to stay outside of the blocker.
From SciGuy17:
How does the QB body of work look so far compared to previous seasons under McD?
It’s been better; in fact, much better. While Tua has looked like he always looks, Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers have been so much more efficient than Skylar Thompson and Mike White, it’s not even funny. Ewers has taken a big step from the way he looked in the spring.
From Chris Roney:
Given Darren Waller's limited blocking, do you envision a TE1 getting more than, say, 40% of snaps or will this be a committee of Waller/Brown/Hill/Conner this year based on situation or personnel package?
Hey Chris, yeah, I think it’s fair to expect a pretty spread-out work load at tight end because Waller and Conner are pass-catching specialists and Brown and Hill are more your blocking guys. Injuries obviously also will play a key role in the final snap count.
From JM_FL2NY:
If we take for granted Kohou is CB1 (weird to say, I know), who is CB2 as of now?
Maybe things will change after the acquisitions of Jack Jones and Mike Hilton, but I think at this point we’d have to go with Storm Duck. He impressed as a rookie free agent last year and seems to have kept going heading into his second season.
From Harry:
Rookie DL and young CB aside ......any other positions we should be watching in camp?
Hey Harry, the one position that stands out after DL and CB clearly is the offensive line with young players Jonah Savaiinaea and Patrick Paul, along with new starting guard James Daniels.
From Orlando Aloisi:
Greer making Zach wait is so typical; why would he not sign a team player like him?
Hey Orlando, this comes down to the same thing every time a player needs to get an extension and that’s what a fair contract for both sides. And this is where team and player (through agent) often, if not always, disagree on what’s fair. I’m on record as saying the Dolphins absolutely need to get this done, but they also can’t simply say yes to whatever demand Sieler, through agent Drew Rosenhaus, makes. I still think this will get done.
From Jake McVay:
Hey Alain, I know it's early, but do you notice any changes in how the head coach is conducting practices and handling players?
Hey Jake, I’d be lying if I said I’ve noticed anything significant beyond the fact that practices are starting considerably earlier now. Mike McDaniel says there have been other changes, but again nothing that I’ve been able to notice.
From Bag of Donuts:
Who will be our starting three CBs ?
My answer now would be a lot different now than it was before Saturday, but assuming the injury to Kohou wasn’t overly serious, I think we’d be looking at Kohou and Jack Jones outside and Mike Hilton in the slot, though I wouldn’t dismiss the idea of Kohou in the slot with Jones and Storm Duck outside.
From Ed Helinski:
Who looks like a million bucks and who’s looking like chump change so far in Dolphins training camp?
Hey Ed, without going to the same level as you, I would say some of the early stars for me would be Jaylen Waddle and Willie Gay Jr. Through all of the missed assignments or bad plays, I don’t know if I feel comfortable singling out anybody as “chump change” because I can’t think of a repeat offender.