Dolphins Saturday Updates for Buffalo Game
The Miami Dolphins' practice squad elevations for their game against the Buffalo Bills were a repeat from last week.
The team announced Saturday afternoon they had elevated defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. and long-snapper Matt Overton.
The team also downgraded wide receiver River Cracraft to OUT, meaning his return from injured reserve will have to wait at least another week.
ELEVATIONS OVER FOR OVERTON
This will be the third consecutive game that Overton is elevated since he was signed Oct. 19 when the Dolphins placed Blake Ferguson on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list.
This means that Overton's tenure with the Dolphins will be over after this game or the team will have to sign him to the 53-man roster or find a new long-snapper because Ferguson will have to miss at least one more game before he's eligible to return.
As for Farrell, his elevation again is the result of Zach Sieler having to sit out because of the eye injury he sustained in practice last week.
Farrell played 11 defensive snaps in the 28-27 loss against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday but was not credited with any defensive stats.
CRACRAFT'S STATUS
Cracraft completed his first week of practice after spending the start of the season on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury.
He has two more practice weeks available before the Dolphins have to decide whether to activate him, keep him on IR or release him.
With cornerback Cam Smith, the Dolphins brought him back to the active roster after he practiced three weeks.
The Dolphins already have five wide receivers on the roster with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrios and Dee Eskridge.