All Dolphins

Dolphins Saturday Updates for Buffalo Game

The Dolphins made a couple of practice squad elevations and announced an injury update

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft (85) runs against Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft (85) runs against Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins' practice squad elevations for their game against the Buffalo Bills were a repeat from last week.

The team announced Saturday afternoon they had elevated defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. and long-snapper Matt Overton.

The team also downgraded wide receiver River Cracraft to OUT, meaning his return from injured reserve will have to wait at least another week.

ELEVATIONS OVER FOR OVERTON

This will be the third consecutive game that Overton is elevated since he was signed Oct. 19 when the Dolphins placed Blake Ferguson on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list.

This means that Overton's tenure with the Dolphins will be over after this game or the team will have to sign him to the 53-man roster or find a new long-snapper because Ferguson will have to miss at least one more game before he's eligible to return.

As for Farrell, his elevation again is the result of Zach Sieler having to sit out because of the eye injury he sustained in practice last week.

Farrell played 11 defensive snaps in the 28-27 loss against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday but was not credited with any defensive stats.

CRACRAFT'S STATUS

Cracraft completed his first week of practice after spending the start of the season on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury.

He has two more practice weeks available before the Dolphins have to decide whether to activate him, keep him on IR or release him.

With cornerback Cam Smith, the Dolphins brought him back to the active roster after he practiced three weeks.

The Dolphins already have five wide receivers on the roster with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrios and Dee Eskridge.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News