Dolphins Second Open OTA Observations
The Miami Dolphins again were missing a lot of big names when they conducted their second and last open OTA of the spring, but Tua Tagovailoa was there.
And the fourth-year quarterback ended things in style.
Tua produced the play of the day during 7-on-7 work when he connected with rookie seventh-round pick Tahj Washington on a long touchdown pass down the left sideline, a play that featured a nice route, perfect throw and smooth catch.
Overall, though, the defense more than held its own.
ATTENDANCE REPORT
Before we get to some practice highlights, let's run down the list of players who were not in attendance or didn't work.
Those not spotted by the media included wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Odell Beckham Jr.; tackle Terron Armstead; linebackers David Long Jr., Cam Brown, Jaelan Phillips and Shaquil Barrett; running backs De'Von Achane, Chris Brooks and Salvon Ahmed; tight end Jonnu Smith; defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand; and cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller.
It should be noted that Tuesday was Phillips' 25th birthday.
Spotted but not practicing were offensive linemen Aaron Brewer and Isaiah Wynn; linebackers Bradley Cubb and Cameron Goode; wide receivers Braxton Berrios and Braylon Sanders; and cornerback Kader Kohou.
PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS
-- The practice included a couple of red-zone period, and maybe what stood out there was some good work in converage from third-year linebacker Channing Tindall. He was on the coverage on two consecutive short incompletions by Tua, including a pass breakup guarding rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington.
-- Rookie first-round pick Chop Robinson had a couple of nice plays against the run where he shot through the line almost immediately to disrupt the blocking up front.
-- Tua had three touchdown passes during his red-zone work, though a couple came after he held the ball for a while (remember, no pass rush). One of those was to Tahj Washington.
-- Outside of Tua's final pass, the best throw of the day belonged to Skylar Thompson down the middle to tight end Tanner Conner, who had a productive day catching the ball.
-- Mike White's best throw might have been his shortest one. He adjusted his arm angle on a quick swing pass to Erik Ezukanma to avoid the arm of an incoming pass rusher.
-- Rookie free agent edge defender Grayson Murphy, who had a noteworth play in the first open OTA, had another one on this day, batting down a Thompson pass at the line of scrimmage.
-- Ezukanma again was active, as he was in the first open OTA, and brought down a nice throw from Tua down the middle in the final 7-on-7 period.
-- Malik Washington had the one clear drop of the day on a deep slant from Tua.
