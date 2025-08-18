Dolphins Set to Host Veteran Pass Rusher on Visit
The Miami Dolphins are looking to add some pass-rush help.
The team is reportedly hosting veteran pass rusher Matthew Judon on a visit on Monday, according to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz. The same report indicates both sides are motivated to get a deal done.
Judon, who is 33 years old, played in 17 games for the Falcons last season, making 15 starts and recording 5.5 sacks, five pass breakups, one interception, and nine quarterback hits. It was Judon’s lowest sack production in a healthy season since he had 4.5 sacks as a rookie in 2016.
Judon’s film also took a step back with the Falcons. He wasn’t close to the dynamic player who made four straight Pro Bowls from 2019 to 2022.
The Dolphins' desire to add a veteran presence at edge rusher is a bit strange. The team already has Chop Robinson, Jaelan Phillips, and Bradley Chubb expected to anchor that position group.
The team has also seen some of its young, depth edge rushers perform well during training camp and preseason games. Grayson Murphy and Derrick McLendon have shown plenty of pass-rush prowess so far, and Quinton Bell is a quality run defender with good strength.
That said, there are a few explanations for the Dolphins’ pursuit of Judon. For starters, Phillips was injured during a joint practice with the Chicago Bears and hasn’t practiced since. He did some light jogging on the sidelines during joint practice with the Detroit Lions last week, but hasn’t been a full participant since getting banged up.
Plus, Phillips and Chubb have an extensive injury history already. Both are coming off season-ending injuries from last season, and for Phillips, it was his second straight season with a season-ending injury.
Does This Hint at a Trade?
Roster cutdown season always features a bunch of trades, as several have already happened. The reason it’s worth speculating about the Dolphins making a move is because of how much depth they have at edge.
Even if Phillips misses some time, Chubb and Robinson are more than capable starters, leaving Judon, Bell, and possibly Murphy or Cameron Goode as the depth pieces. They’d still have a surplus of talent in this scenario.
However, there are several positions where the Dolphins don’t have a surplus of talent. Most notable is cornerback, where the team has lost two players to season-ending injuries and didn’t invest much in the position this offseason.
Ethan Bonner, who started in preseason Week 2, was injured this weekend, so that room might be losing even more depth.
Other options include tight end, a group anchored by Darren Waller, who was retired last season and hasn’t been activated off PUP yet, and offensive tackle, where the team has seen shaky performances from backups Larry Borom and Kion Smith.
Perhaps the team just wants insurance for Phillips and Chubb, but don’t be surprised if Judon’s potential signing comes with a corresponding move.
