The Miami Dolphins are finally addressing one of their biggest needs in free agency.

The team has agreed to terms with edge rusher Josh Uche on a one-year contract, according to multiple national reports. The dollar amount is unknown at the time of writing, but it’s hard to imagine it’ll be for much.

The signing won’t become official till Wednesday afternoon, but Uche will likely join the Dolphins’ free agency class that includes QB Malik Willis, TE Greg Dulcich, LB Willie Gay Jr., and kicker Zane Gonzalez.

The Dolphins had 6.7 million in cap space before signing Uche, according to Over The Cap. This is a result of the team restructuring Austin Jackson’s contract early Wednesday.

Uche’s Background

Uche, who grew up in Miami, was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft by the New England Patriots with the 60th overall pick. It took about two seasons, but Uche had a breakout campaign in 2022.

He recorded 11.5 sacks that season after recording just four total in his first two years. However, that seemed to be a flash in the pan, as Uche recorded just three sacks in 2023 and two in 2024.

During that 2024 season, he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs but didn’t make much of an impact down the stretch. He spent 2025 with the Philadelphia Eagles in a rotational role.

He recorded just one sack, but he generated 23 pressures on 132 pass rush snaps, which is a 17.4 pressure rate. That’s where the upside in this signing lands — creating pressure.

Uche hasn’t gotten many sacks since his 2022 breakout, but he generated a 17.1 pressure rate in 2023 and an 11.6 pressure rate in 2024. Those numbers are solid, assuming Uche lands somewhere in the middle with the Dolphins.

Simply put, the Dolphins need players to take snaps in the edge rusher room. Right now, the only player with considerable experience on the roster is Chop Robinson.

Uche is more of a rotational piece than a true starter, but if the Dolphins can get consistent pressure out of him in obvious pass-rushing situations, it would be a win.

He’s just 27, so if he does happen to perform well, the Dolphins could have a long-term, solid player on their hands. That’s the type of deal Miami is likely going to be invested in this offseason — young players with traits who could get better with more playing time.

Uche fits the bill and will give the Dolphins plenty of speed off the edge. The only question is whether Miami tries to invest in some bigger bodies rushing the passer.

Uche is just 6-2, 226 pounds, joining Chop as an undersized edge rusher. Historically, GM Jon Eric-Sullivan and HC Jeff Hafley wanted players with a little more mass while they were with the Green Bay Packers.

It’s never a bad idea to have a rotational pass rusher with speed like Uche, but it’s worth monitoring, given we’re still learning about the new regime’s preferences.