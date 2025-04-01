Dolphins Seven-Round Mock Draft 2.0
The 2025 NFL Draft is this month, and the Miami Dolphins are still slated to make 10 selections across the three-day event.
Despite the team signing a fair number of free agents, the roster still has some holes. The Dolphins need starters at Interior defensive line, cornerback, guard, and safety. There are also depth needs at tight end, edge, interior defensive line, and cornerback.
With that in mind, we decided to use PFF’s mock draft simulator and our own scouting reports to look at what a full Dolphins draft class might look like.
2025 Miami Dolphins 7-Round Mock Draft 2.0
Round 1, Pick 13
Kenneth Grant, IDL, Michigan
Sieler is one of the Dolphins’ best players, but Jones is a limited role player who shouldn’t be counted on too much. Grant, who is listed at 6-3, 339 pounds, would give the Dolphins a stout presence next to Sieler for the foreseeable future.
However, Grant is also an excellent mover. He’s got the quickness to win as an interior rusher and the power to collapse the pocket. He could become much more than a run-stuffing nose tackle with some improvement to his pass-rush instincts.
That type of upside should appeal to the Dolphins in Round 1, especially given how barren their defensive tackle depth chart looks.
Round 2, Pick 48
Selection: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
Although the thought of taking an injured cornerback likely won't appeal to Dolphins fans, Shavon Revel is too good of a value to pass up in this spot.
The East Carolina product has first-round-caliber — likely top 15 — tape, but he suffered a torn ACL after playing in just three games. We already covered where Revel is at in the injury process and why his injury doesn’t appear overly concerning.
Revel has the size and athletic profile of a long-term, starting outside cornerback. The Dolphins have Jalen Ramsey and should get Kader Kohou back, but they are missing another consistent snap-taker.
Revel’s ball-hawking skills and natural athleticism should pair nicely with Ramsey and Kohou in the short term while giving the Dolphins a long-term cornerstone to build the secondary around.
Round 3, Pick 98
Selection: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
The guard spot has been a sore spot on the Dolphins’ offensive line for a few seasons, as the team has largely ignored the position in free agency and the draft.
Miami gave its most significant free agent contract to guard James Daniels and should continue investing in the position by using a top-100 pick on a prospect like Savaiinaea.
Although Savaiinaea played tackle at Arizona, he projects much better at guard. He’s told reporters throughout the pre-draft process that’s where most teams have wanted him to work out, too.
Savaiinaea is a powerful presence with good leg drive and functional strength to create easy running lanes for running backs. He’s only a modest athlete, but he should be capable of executing the Dolphins’ outside zone-heavy scheme at a baseline level while incentivizing them to run more power and duo concepts.
Round 4, Pick 116
Selection: Oluwafemi Oladejo, Edge, UCLA
This part of the draft is where things start to get challenging. The Dolphins still have starter-level needs, but the board doesn’t line up overly well at those spots.
Miami has a lot of bodies at edge rusher, but none of them have a consistent track record of success and zero health concerns. Chop Robinson looks like a long-term starter, but he’s still a young, developing player.
Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are both coming off season-ending injuries and have suffered a litany of other injuries throughout their careers.
Oluwafemi Oladejo is a project but has all the tools to be an effective pass rusher. His straight-line explosiveness, power, and powerful hands give him plenty of traits that can translate well to rushing the passer and defending the run.
Round 4, Pick 135
Selection: Caleb Ransaw, CB/SAF, Tulane
We’ve mostly ignored safety in this mock so far, but Caleb Ransaw could help fill some snaps next to Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis next season.
The Tulane prospect mostly played in the slot for the Green Wave, where he showed excellent athletic ability and man coverage instincts. Ransaw is also a willing run defender and a solid zone coverage option.
He’s flown a bit under the radar this draft season, but he projects as a wildly useful player in the secondary. The Dolphins could use more help at cornerback and safety, so a player with Ransaw’s versatility would be hard to pass up in this spot.
Round 5, Pick 150
McCord is the only holdover from our Dolphins 1.0 Mock Draft, and everything we wrote about him then still applies.
Because of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history, the Dolphins need to invest more in the backup quarterback position than most teams. Zach Wilson would still be the QB2 in this scenario. Still, McCord has enough skills to develop into the long-term solution behind Tagovailoa, saving the Dolphins a lot of money every offseason.
Round 5, Pick 155
Selection: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
Wide receiver isn’t a pressing need for the Dolphins after signing Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, but sometimes players are too good of a scheme fit to pass up on. Isaac TeSlaa has the profile of a Shanahan-style receiver and would give the Dolphins a worthwhile development option.
He’s a tremendous athlete with plenty of speed to stretch defenses vertically, especially considering he’s listed at 6-3, 214 pounds. He’s also strong at the catch point and can make tough catches through contact.
TeSlaa is a good run blocker on the perimeter, which the Dolphins could always use more of. He’s an incredibly raw route runner and doesn’t project into a top-two receiver role long-term, but he would be an excellent depth piece for the Dolphins.
Round 7, Pick 224
Selection: Ty Robinson, IDL, Nebraska
The thought process behind these last three picks was taking players who could at least compete for a depth spot on the roster. In reality, the Dolphins should probably trade one or two of these seven-rounders.
We’re not doing trades in this mock, so we’ve decided to add another body to the defensive line group with Ty Robinson. The Nebraska product has some alignment versatility, power, and an excellent motor.
He’s not much of a pass rusher, but he could be a reliable depth piece with some minor improvements to his hand usage and pad level.
Round 7, Pick 231
Selection: Jackson Slater, G, Sacramento State
Slater is a small-school player, but he’s had a really nice pre-draft process. He tested well at his pro day and performed well at the Senior Bowl against better competition.
His movement skills might be appealing to the Dolphins — although his testing numbers look better than what’s on film. He’d likely have to compete with players like Liam Eichenberg, Andrew Meyer and Braeden Daniels for a roster spot.
Round 7, Pick 253
Selection: Moliki Matavao, TE, UCLA
The Dolphins brought in Pharaoh Brown to help the team with its in-line blocking this season, but they could still use some depth at that spot. Matavao showed some impressive pass-catching skills this past season and has the frame to improve as a blocker with time.
He’d likely have to beat out Julian Hill for a 53-man roster spot, but he’d be an appealing long-term project to stash on the practice squad either way.