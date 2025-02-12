All Dolphins

Dolphins Shunned on NFL Top 100 Plays List

The Miami Dolphins barely got any recognition from the league

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs with the football past San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (45) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs with the football past San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (45) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In the aftermath of the Super Bowl LIX, the league recognized the top 100 plays of the just-completed season, and the Miami Dolphins barely got any mention.

Wtih 100 plays and 32 teams, the average should come in at little more than three plays per team, but the Dolphins wound up with one single, solitary play making the top 100, and it's not even the one we would have chosen.

Coming in at number 68 was De'Von Achane's 50-yard touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 16 to clinch Miami's 29-17 victory.

The Dolphins were involved in another play in the top 100, and it came from the same game. That was the touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to Deebo Samuel when he powered his way through three tackle attempts at the Miami 5-yard to get into the zone. That play came in at number 68.

The top play of the season, per the NFL, was Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley's backward hurdle in the open field against the Jacksonville Jaguars, followed by KaVontae Turpin's kickoff return for a touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the Washington Commanders, and Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears.

WHICH DOLPHINS PLAYS WERE LEFT OUT?

While this type of list always will have some omissions, we have to take exception at some really good Dolphins plays being left out.

Three really jump out, Tua Tagovailoa's 80-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill in the season opener against Jacksonville; Jevon Holland's flying strip of Travis Etienne on the play right before that; and Jonnu Smith's overtime touchdown catch against the Jets.

We could even add Smith pinballing off three defenders against the Rams on his way to a 33-yard reception to the 1-yard line.

Guess we can understand the NFL overlooking the Dolphins considering their disappointing 8-9 record, but this felt like a pretty good slight.

