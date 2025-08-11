Dolphins Sign a Second Running Back
The Miami Dolphins indeed weren't done adding to their running back.
The team announced late Monday afternoon it had signed eight-year veteran running back Mike Boone as well as former former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Aaron Shampklin, whose addition had been reported earlier in the day.
This comes after reports that veteran running back Jamaal Williams also was working out for the Dolphins on Monday.
Boone and Shampklin will join De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright and rookie sixth-round pick Ollie Gordon II on the active roster.
Boone has appeared in 72 career games with two starts in seven seasons with Minnesota (2018-20), Denver (2021-22), Houston (2023) and Carolina (2024). He has recorded 117 carries for 590 yards (5.0 avg.) and four touchdowns, in addition to 26 receptions for 184 yards (7.1 avg.). Boone also appeared in two postseason games with the Vikings in 2019.
He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Minnesota in 2018. Boone (5-10, 206) played collegiately at Cincinnati (2014-17), where he appeared in 39 career games with 11 starts and recorded 420 carries for 2,250 yards (5.4 avg.) and 24 touchdowns, in addition to 65 receptions for 596 yards (9.2 avg.) and one touchdown.
THE SHAMPKLIN SCOUTING REPORT
Shampklin joins the Dolphins after playing in three games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, carrying the ball six times for 17 yards and playing 27 snaps between offense and special teams.
He joined the Steelers after stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, though his only NFL regular season action came last year.
He went undrafted out of Harvard — this will make Ryan Fitzpatrick happy — before signing with the Colts.
The scouting report on Shampklin courtesy of Pittsburgh Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein: "Wasn’t the splashiest player in Pittsburgh but he’s a hard-nosed runner who has pretty good hands as well. Very smart, which the Steelers loved. He’s not a starter but as the last running back on the depth chart he can do everything you’re asking of him."
MATTISON SITUATION
The signings come in the aftermath of the unfortunate news regarding veteran Alexander Mattison.
Mattison underwent neck surgery in Chicago on Sunday after leaving the game early in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field.
The Dolphins placed Mattison on injured reserve Monday, along with rookie free agent wide receiver Monaray Baldwin.
The offseason free agent acquisition was injured when he thrown to the ground by Bears rookie defensive back Tysheem Johnson at the end of a 21-yard reception and landed on his head.
Mattison stayed on the ground for a few minutes while being examined by trainers, with head coach Mike McDaniel coming over to check on him, before walking off the field and into the locker room.
McDaniel said after the game that Mattison was experiencing neck and shoulder soreness.
Mattison was signed as an unrestricted free agent from the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason with the idea he could provide some short-yardage help to a team that really struggled in that area in 2024. And his touchdown did come on short yardage, a 1-yard run on third-and-goal in the second quarter — though it did come after he was stuffed for no gain on first-and-goal and Zach Wilson threw an incompletion on second down.