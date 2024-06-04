Dolphins Sign Bulk of Draft Class
The Miami Dolphins took care of some business before they hit the field for the start of their mandatory minicamp.
The team announced the signing Tuesday morning of five draft picks — fourth-round selection Jaylen Wright, fifth-round pick Mo Kamara, sixth-round selections Malik Washington and Patrick McMorris, and seventh-round pick Tahj Washington.
The Dolphins now have two draft picks left to sign, their top two selections: edge defender Chop Robinson and offensive lineman Patrick Paul.
The signings, which came after the Dolphins gained $18.5 million of cap space once Xavien Howard's post-June 1 release hit the books, will not affect the salary-cap space because they're among the top 51 cap hits — and only the top 51 count against the cap limit until the start of the regular season.
The Dolphins currently have $18.8 million in cap space, according to overthecap.com.
The Dolphins will practice Tuesday through Thursday in the minicamp, which will signal the end of the 2024 offseason program.