Dolphins Sign Their Second-Round Pick

The Miami Dolphins now have only one of their seven-member draft class left to sign

Alain Poupart

Patrick Paul at the 2024 scouting combine
Patrick Paul at the 2024 scouting combine / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Dolphins got themselves closer to getting their entire 2024 draft class under contract.

The team announced Tuesday they had signed second-round pick Patrick Paul to his rookie contract. Based on the rookie pool, Paul's four-year deal figures to cary a cap number of about $1.3 million for 2024.

The signing of Paul leaves only first-round pick Chop Robinson for the Dolphins to sign from their 2024 draft class.

On the first day of the minicamp last week, the Dolphins announced they had signed their final five 2024 picks: fourth-round selection Jaylen Wright, fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara, sixth-round selections Malik Washington and Patrick McMorris, and seventh-round choice Tahj Washington.

Paul was the 55th overall) selection in the 2024 draft. He was a five-year letterman (2019-23) at Houston, where he started 44 career games, all at left tackle. He was a three-time first-team all-conference selection, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023 and first-team All-AAC honors in 2021 and 2022.

Paul was drafted to become the eventual successor to Terron Armstead at left tackle and he will spend most, if not all, of his rookie season learning behind Armstead and fellow veteran Kendall Lamm.

After a recent minicamp practice, Paul said he was eager to learn from Armstead, while the veteran said he was impressed with Paul, saying the rookie second-round pick had everything he needed to become a successful NFL offensive lineman.

