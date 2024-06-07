Paul Eager to Learn and Get Pushed by Armstead
In Miami Dolphins rookie Patrick Paul's acclimation to the professional level, there may be no better helping hands than those of the veterans with whom he could be lining up on Sundays.
Paul touted the offensive line room, saying that the group was "very good" at teaching him and the rookies about the Dolphins standard and the do's and don'ts of South Florida. However, one player has stood out among the rest when it comes to Paul's education — offensive tackle Terron Armstead.
"He's a mentor of the game," Paul said this week. "One of the things he told me that I can relate to is the small victories every day. Win your set. Don't just try to get it all done in one day. Just stack days and improve 1 percent each day ... I've watched him throughout his career. I love watching offensive tackles, and he's one that I studied in college. It's surreal being here right now."
For Armstead, mentoring his replacement is not an issue. He said he wants to pour "any and everything" into the rookie.
ARMSTEAD LOOKING TO PUSH PAUL
"Every tool that exists for [Paul] to be successful and successful for a long time is what I'm going to give him and everybody else in that room," Armstead said. "I've had a short time with Patrick so far. I've seen some great things on the field, impressive for sure. Got to learn, a lot of areas to improve in, but you see it. For sure you see the potential. You see why he's here. Smart young man ... We're not going to try to learn the whole thing, read the whole dictionary in one day ... I gave him a couple of things to focus on every day ... knocking down hands and hand placement, things to do with the hat, your feet, all that, that takes time. It's a progression ... he's eager to learn everything."
Armstead is not rushing Paul, nor placing expectations that could exceed the results. He said that Paul's impact will be a "progression." It will incumbent upon Paul to use what he has learned in enough repetitions for it to become "subconscious."
"That can happen sooner or later depending on the movement and the player," Armstead said. "So he's doing a lot of good things really well for a young guy. Some things you'd like to see more, but it's coming ... He's going to put the work in."
