Dolphins Summer Transaction Number Now Over 40
On the day before their final preseason game of 2024, the Miami Dolphins were up to more than 40 roster transactions since the day rookies reported to training camp.
Included have been the usual comings and goings from the 90-man roster and players going and coming off various injury lists, with the one notable exception being the contract extension signed by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Because Tyreek Hill's new contract was a restructure and not an extension, his new deal doesn't count as a transaction.
For educational purposes, players on active injury lists, such as Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) or Non-Football Injuries (NFI), could be activated anytime the team clears them to start practicing. Also, note that players who began training camp on PUP or NFI cannot return to the list once they are removed. Lastly, those players on active/PUP or active/NFI do count against the roster limit.
When the Dolphins make their roster moves to reduce it to 53 on August 27th, those still on PUP will have to be transferred to the active roster or moved to reserve/PUP, which will sideline them for the first four games of the regular season.
That said (or written), and so all Dolphins fans are up to speed with all the Dolphins' moves, here's the complete rundown of all the transactions since rookies reported to training camp on July 16th.
JULY 2024
- July 16 — Placed S Mark Perry on the non-active non-football injury list; placed WR Tahj Washington on the active/physically unable to perform list
- July 18 — Placed RB Salvon Ahmed on the non-football injury list; placed LB Bradley Chubb, LB Cameron Goode, LB Jaelan Phillips, and OL Isaiah Wynn on the active/physically unable to perform list
- July 23 — Signed WR Kyric McGowan and LB Emmanuel Ogbah; placed WR Odell Beckham Jr. and LB David Long Jr. on active/PUP; placed WR Tahj Washington on IR; activated RB Salvon Ahmed and S Mark Perry off the non-football injury list
- July 27 — Signed LB Curtis Bolton; waived QB Gavin Hardison
- July 28 — Signed QB Tua Tagovailoa to a contract extension through the 2028 season; Activated LB David Long, Jr. off PUP
- July 31 — Signed WR Willie Snead IV; waived DT Mario Kendricks
AUGUST 2024
- August 3 — Signed OL Sean Harlow; waived OL Ireland Brown
- August 7 — Signed WR Mike Harley Jr.; waived OL Chasen Hines
- August 10 — Signed OL Chasen Hines; placed OL Kion Smith on the reserve/injured list
- August 12 — Activated LB Jaelan Phillips off PUP; signed LB David Anenih and LB Wyatt Ray; placed LB Grayson Murphy and LB Cam Brown on injured reserve
- August 13 — Released DT Teair Tart
- August 14 — Signed DT Robert Cooper