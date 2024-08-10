Injury Issues Piling Up For Miami
The Miami Dolphins 20-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons Friday night came at a steep price.
Kion Smith, who started the game at left guard, will miss the 2024 season with a torn ACL, Smith, who can play either guard or tackle, injured his knee when he was rolled up on by a Falcons player. The injury occurred on a play where the Falcons brought immense pressure. Smith only lasted eight plays,
Smith has been on the Dolphins practice squad and the active roster, He was placed on injured reserve Saturday afternoon.
With the injury to center Aaron Brewer, it appears as though starting left guard Liam Eichenberg will slide over the center to spell Brewer until he recovers from a hand injury that he sustained in practice on Wednesday, It does not appear that Brewer will be ready for the Jacksonville game in Week 1,
McDaniel said after the game Brewer would miss some time.
"It would be week to week, I'd say," McDaniel said." So, yeah, we feel good about where he's going."
The Dolphins did work out two free agent guards last week. Justin McCray and Scott Queesenberry visited with the coaches, but were not offered a contract.
Miami could decide to bring one of them back to take Smith's spot on the roster. In the interim, Miami signed Chasen Hines who was waived last week,
Tight end Tanner Conner, who was battling for the fourth spot on the roster, suffered a lower body injury and the status of his return has not been determined, Conner led the Dolphins in receiving Friday night with four receptions for 70 yards. He was hit in the midsection and did not return. He threw his mouthpiece in frustration as he was being escorted to the locker room.
The projected starting left guard, Isaiah Wynn, is still on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The Dolphins might look at free agent signee Jack Driscoll to take over at left guard until Eichenberg or Wynn can reclaim the spot on the offensive line.
Grayson Murphy, an undrafted free agent signed in April, sustained a knee injury and was wearing a brace Saturday morning, The outside linebacker was competing for a reserve role, It has not been deterimed as to how much time he will miss,
Tight end Jody Fortson, who signed as a free agent from Kansas City, suffered a stinger, His condition is day to day, Reserve cornerback and special teams ace, Siran Neal, who exited the game with a nagging injury, appears to be fine, He is not expected to miss any practice time,
Ezekiel Vandenburgh, an outside linebacker from Illinois State, will have an MRI on his leg Saturday to determine the status of his injury sustained in the game.