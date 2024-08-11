Dolphins Summer Transactions Breakdown
It's been about two and a half weeks since the Miami Dolphins started training camp in full swing, and already the team has made 26 roster transactions.
Included have been the usual comings and goings from the 90-man roster and players going and coming off various injury lists, with the one notable exception being the contract extension signed by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (because his contract was a restructure and not an extension, Tyreek Hill's new deal doesn't count as a transaction).
For educational purposes, players on active injury lists such as PUP or non-football injury could be activated anytime they were cleared to start practicing. Also note that players who began training camp on PUP or NFI cannot go back on the list once they are removed from it. Lastly, those players on active/PUP or active/NFI do count against the roster limit.
When the Dolphins have make their roster moves to get down to 53 on August 27, those still on PUP will have to be transferred to the active roster or moved to reserve/PUP, which will sideline them for the first four games of the regular season.
That said (or written), and so all Dolphins fans are up to speed with all the moves the Dolphins have made, here's the complete rundown of all the transactions since rookies reported to training camp July 16.
JULY 2024
July 16 — Placed S Mark Perry on the non-active non-football injury list; placed WR Tahj Washington on the active/physically unable to perform list
July 18 — Placed RB Salvon Ahmed on the non-football injury list; placed LB Bradley Chubb, LB Cameron Goode, LB Jaelan Phillips and OL Isaiah Wynn on the active/physically unable to perform list
July 22 — Placed LB Shaquil Barrett on the reserve/retired list
July 23 — Signed WR Kyric McGowan and LB Emmanuel Ogbah; placed WR Odell Beckham Jr. and LB David Long Jr. on active/PUP; placed WR Tahj Washington on IR; activated RB Salvon Ahmed and S Mark Perry off the non-football injury list
July 27 — Signed LB Curtis Bolton; waived QB Gavin Hardison
July 28 — Signed QB Tua Tagovailoa to a contract extension through the 2028 season; Activated LB David Long Jr. off PUP
July 31 — Signed WR Willie Snead IV; waived DT Mario Kendricks
AUGUST 2024
August 3 — Signed OL Sean Harlow; waived OL Ireland Brown
August 7 — Signed WR Mike Harley Jr.; waived OL Chasen Hines
August 10 — Signed OL Chasen Hines; placed OL Kion Smith on the reserve/injured list