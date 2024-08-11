All Dolphins

Dolphins Summer Transactions Breakdown

The complete rundown of Miami Dolphins transactions since the start of July

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah (51) works out during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah (51) works out during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
It's been about two and a half weeks since the Miami Dolphins started training camp in full swing, and already the team has made 26 roster transactions.

Included have been the usual comings and goings from the 90-man roster and players going and coming off various injury lists, with the one notable exception being the contract extension signed by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (because his contract was a restructure and not an extension, Tyreek Hill's new deal doesn't count as a transaction).

For educational purposes, players on active injury lists such as PUP or non-football injury could be activated anytime they were cleared to start practicing. Also note that players who began training camp on PUP or NFI cannot go back on the list once they are removed from it. Lastly, those players on active/PUP or active/NFI do count against the roster limit.

When the Dolphins have make their roster moves to get down to 53 on August 27, those still on PUP will have to be transferred to the active roster or moved to reserve/PUP, which will sideline them for the first four games of the regular season.

That said (or written), and so all Dolphins fans are up to speed with all the moves the Dolphins have made, here's the complete rundown of all the transactions since rookies reported to training camp July 16.

JULY 2024

July 16 — Placed S Mark Perry on the non-active non-football injury list; placed WR Tahj Washington on the active/physically unable to perform list

July 18 — Placed RB Salvon Ahmed on the non-football injury list; placed LB Bradley Chubb, LB Cameron Goode, LB Jaelan Phillips and OL Isaiah Wynn on the active/physically unable to perform list

July 22 — Placed LB Shaquil Barrett on the reserve/retired list

July 23 — Signed WR Kyric McGowan and LB Emmanuel Ogbah; placed WR Odell Beckham Jr. and LB David Long Jr. on active/PUP; placed WR Tahj Washington on IR; activated RB Salvon Ahmed and S Mark Perry off the non-football injury list

July 27 — Signed LB Curtis Bolton; waived QB Gavin Hardison

July 28 — Signed QB Tua Tagovailoa to a contract extension through the 2028 season; Activated LB David Long Jr. off PUP

July 31 — Signed WR Willie Snead IV; waived DT Mario Kendricks

AUGUST 2024

August 3 — Signed OL Sean Harlow; waived OL Ireland Brown

August 7 — Signed WR Mike Harley Jr.; waived OL Chasen Hines

August 10 — Signed OL Chasen Hines; placed OL Kion Smith on the reserve/injured list

