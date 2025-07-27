Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Minkah, Jonah, Smith, and More
Part 2 of a Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag on the first weekend of training camp:
From UKFinFan:
Hey Alain, do you think that Cam Smith will become a productive player this season? I hear noises that he seems to “get it” this year, but training camp is full of these kinds of positive soundbites.
Wish I could tell you I have a high degree of optimism, but I wouldn’t be honest. I do think he’ll make the team, but I have a hard time thinking he’ll be a major factor for the defense.
From Charles Boyd:
Alain, thanks for taking questions. What do you think will decide the punting competition? Will it purely be punting, or does holding for the placekicker take on more significance than usual?
Hey Charles, I asked new special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman that very question in the spring and he told me everything would be factored, including leg strength, directional punting and, yes, holding for Jason Sanders. I think pretty clearly Jake Bailey has the edge in directional punting and holding, while Stonehouse has the bigger leg.
From Jayco:
In your opinion, why are some players so injury-prone? Besides bad luck, is there a physiological connection?
This probably is about my pay grade, to be honest. I think certain players are more prone because they don’t enough care of their body; maybe some guys are physically predisposed to being more susceptible; others maybe just aren’t going at avoiding bad situations; and then there’s clearly the luck factor.
From Jorge boyd:
Hi Alain, do you think Minkah feels fine being a Dolphin once again; what do you think will be his role in the Dolphins defense; how do yo you think they will play him at safety?
Hey Jorge, Minkah has declined to talk to the media since the trade, so we haven’t been able to hear it from him about how he feels about the trade. I suspect he would have preferred staying in Pittsburgh. And I would expect the Dolphins to use Fitzpatrick many different ways because he does have a lot of versatility. I do think he’s at his best as a deep center fielder.
From Jason Kirkland:
Hey, buddy, thanks as always for the great work. It seems a bit alarming to me that NWI was brought in as WR3, yet with a poor CB room, he doesn't seem like he's standing out so far. I know it was only OTAs, and 4 days of camp, but I would've liked to see him doing more. You?
Hey Jason, I’m not overly concerned. To me, it’s way more about what he’s doing with his opportunities as opposed to being targeted often. And having being very quiet the first two days of practice, he was a factor in the last two.
From UCF is back brigade:
How have the reps been? Have any QBs taken many 11-on-11 reps with the starters other than Tua in case he goes down? Also, how’s that young left side of the OL?
On the first question, I have to punt because Dolphins reporting rules for credentialed media members prohibits us from mentioning who works with what unit. Sorry. As for the second question, I’d see Patrick Paul and Jonah Savaiinaea are making good progress.
From ChrisS:
What are the expectations for Paul and Savaiinaea this year? Seems like those two have the most pressure coming into the year.
Hey Chris, if they don’t have the most pressure, they’re certainly up there among the top guys. As for expectations, I think they have to become high-end starters given their draft status. I don’t necessarily have to mean Pro Bowl, but ideally they both get mentioned among the top 10 at their position at some point.
From marc rainford:
What are your thoughts on the LG/RG decision?
Hey Marc, have to say it’s a little surprising to me that the Dolphins have gone with Savaiinaea at left guard and James Daniels at right guard because, while it’s an adjustment for both moving to another side, Daniels has more experience and is better equipped to handle it. On the other hand, there’s something to the idea of pairing Jonah and Patrick Paul on one side.
From AG:
Do you see them making a move for another tight end?
Hey AG, barring setbacks, I really do not. Waller fills the need for a receiving tight end to replace Jonnu Smith, and the Dolphins have depth with blocking tight ends with Hill and Brown.
From David Campbell:
Hey Alain, glad you're back & really enjoying the All Dolphins & Collective podcasts. Definitely the best out there. I know last season is history but just wondering your thoughts on this : All season, before & after Tua's return to me, at least, the entire energy of whole team seemed off. Even the usual buoyant McDaniel was kinda blah. What do you think? Finally, now that Artie Burns season is done, is his salary guaranteed or an injury settlement & money added to team’s paltry cap. Keep up the great work!!
Hey David, first off, thanks for the kind words. In regards to your first question, I do agree there was something off last season and maybe it started with so many key players being all about their contracts (clearly understandable). With Burns, he’ll get his entire salary if he remains on IR the whole season and there’s no reason for him to accept an injury settlement because those happen if the player thinks he can play for another team that season.
From scott dugan:
Hi Alain, is it a done deal with this O-line? Have you ever seen a (group) look as bad as this and become a strength?
Hey Scott, I’ve seen worse, way worse. I actually this line is intriguing potential, but it also has a lot of question marks. If everything works out — and there are a lot of ifs — this could be a solid, even good, offensive line.
From Ncklaus:
How the heck do you not like Patrick Swayze’s Roadhouse? Iconic guy ass kicking movie.
Hmm, because it’s so over-the-top ridiculous and cliché, complete with the best friend meeting his demise. It’s very campy to me. But, hey, more power to you if you like it.