Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Paul, Tyreek, NWI, and More
Third and final part of the weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Thomas Hudson:
Hi Alain, thank you for keeping the mailbag going. Question about replacing Jonnu Smith, if they actually do trade him. People keep talking about which TEs might get more snaps or maybe they might bring in another, but could it just mean fewer snaps for TEs in Miami? Smith played in the slot a lot, could those snaps go to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine? Or maybe some to Malik Washington? It doesn't seem like Smith's role in the passing game necessarily needs to be filled just by a TE. Anyway, hope you get to enjoy some time off in the next month or so.
Hey Thomas, you make an excellent point and I completely agree with you that if the Dolphins were to move on from Smith, the snaps would be more likely to go to wide receivers than the other tight ends on the team. But I also don’t think the situation with Smith will end with him being traded but rather signing a new contract.
From Mark Malbeck:
Read somewhere that the Dolphins may allow Ramsey to stay home this year and just pay him. I think that is total b.s.; they should tell him to come to camp and if he doesn’t, then fine him. Sure, he may not play, but it sets a terrible example to let him sit home! Your thoughts?
Hey Mark, what you’re referring to is an article from Pro Football Talk where Mike Florio brought up what the Houston Texans did with Deshaun Watson in 2021 in paying him to stay away while they tried to trade him. I don’t necessarily think it’ll get to that, but if the Dolphins haven’t traded him by the start of training camp, I’m not sure it’s out of the question for them to ask him to stay away like they did during minicamp. As I’ve mentioned before, this is addition by subtraction, and while it’s not a great precedent to pay a player to stay away, it may be the lesser of many evils here.
From The_Finsider:
How confident are you if Tua goes down for whatever reason that the backups, whether that is Zach or Quinn, can step in and lead this team?
Man, that’s a tough question to answer, but I will say I’m very intrigued, particularly when it comes to Zach Wilson because he’s clearly got physical ability. But as far as degree of confidence, it’s impossible for it to be very high until we see more.
From Drumzan:
Has it been confirmed yet which 2026 3rd-round pick Miami obtained from Houston? Houston has their own 3rd, and NYG’s 3rd.
It’s a great question. Houston obtained an extra third-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft when they gave the New York Giants the 25th overall pick this year so the Giants could select Jaxson Dart, getting a second-round and third-round pick this year as well. The Texans then traded a 2026 third for the Dolphins’ fourth-round pick. The pick the Dolphins received was Houston’s own pick, which likely will be lower in the round considering the Texans probably will finish the 2025 season with a better record than the Giants (though you never know).
From Colin Crabb:
Hi Alain, what do you put the chances of Paul and A.J. being healthy and very good this season? Also is Dwight Stephenson the best lineman you have ever seen. Thanks also for the podcasts as they're invaluable, particularly at this time. Thanks.
Hey Colin, thank you. Glad you’re enjoying the podcasts as we go through a slow time. I don’t see any reason for major concern when it comes to Paul, but Jackson is another story based on what we’ve seen the past three seasons and the numerous injuries that have slowed him. That absolutely is a concern. As for the offensive lineman question, yes, I would put Dwight Stephenson right at the top. The dude was phenomenal. Others who stand out for me among Dolphins players would be Larry Little, Richmond Webb and Jake Long.
From Islandboi:
Do you expect another quality O-lineman to be added to address depth?
Hmm, I would put that at 50-50 — under the assumption there are no issues with James Daniels and him being ready for the start of training camp.
From Jeff:
Hello Alain, 5 quirks (issues) I wish I could ask McDaniel about regarding the way the offense functions: 1 Not using play action enough to give the QB time to throw and receivers time to get deeper downfield. 2 Hill not being on the field for every single third down. 3 Not using the bigger RB on third or fourth down or RZ chances. 4 Not being able to force one-on-one deep balls (allegedly due to cover 2 def), and 5 overusing throws very close to the LOS constantly to “get weapons into space.” A note on the last one, I specifically am referring to overusing this tactic. I know it's part of the scheme, but it's something that has become extremely predictable. If you were to rank the top 3 issues, if any of them are, from this list what would those be? How many of those do you feel like will be addressed this season? Thank you as always for everything you do!
Hey Jeff, excellent points you just made there. For me, the top three there would be not using bigger backs in short-yardage situations (or using a sixth offensive lineman), Hill not being on the field for many third downs (though he said he lost weight to improve his stamina) and then also the overuse of quick throws at the line.
From Noel B one:
You mentioned in one of your All Dolphins podcasts that the Dolphins could explore an uptick in blitzing to help out our developing cornerback room. Would this involve bring up the safeties? If so, doesn't that leave the cornerbacks truly on an island?....
Hey Noel, any blitzing puts more stress on the cornerbacks, but the idea is to get to the quarterback before the receivers can get open. It worked really well under Brian Flores and Josh Boyer when he was DC, so I could see it being used again. But, yes, there’s risk involved. And then you just measure and evaluate the risk-reward ratio and make your decisions from there. And I encourage everyone to check out the All Dolphins Podcast that Noel referenced in his question.
From JK:
In your reporting you say “there are things we reporters can’t talk about.” Pray tell. What are they?
The Dolphins reporting policy for the media includes restrictions on which players are practicing with which unit, formations, players practicing at different positions, comments overheard among or between players and coaches, and trick plays.