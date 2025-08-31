Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Tua, Jack Jones, O-Line, and More
Third and final part of the Labor Day weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Jayco:
Why is the organization so secretive about injuries? What is the advantage to not revealing the type of injury a player sustained?
Hey Jay, that is an excellent question and let me first point out that there no uniform rules from the NFL beyond the mandatory Practice Participation report the week of a regular season game. Let me also add that the Dolphins are not the only team that’s secretive about injuries, though here I also should add that Mike McDaniel does provide information at times when he’s asked. Certain teams will provide a full rundown of injuries before a practice (Eagles among them) or after a game (Steelers among them), but again that’s not required. One thing I can tell you is that Chris Grier has old connections to Bill Parcells, who was somebody who always basically divulge little or nothing beyond what he was required to. In the final analysis, I don’t believe being secretive or open about injuries makes a difference in wins or losses.
From Harry:
What specific key early on to look for determining if we can be successful? I think run yds per game 120+.
Hey Harry, that’s certainly a good one, though I think rushing attempts actually might be a better indicator. For me, a key stat always is turnover differential. And takeaways was what was missing from a pretty good defense in 2024 and I’d like to see that change this season.
From Cappy the Penguin:
Who will be our new OLB coach?
Hey Cappy, it’s way too premature to be having this conversation. Ryan Crow was placed on administrative leave following his arrest Friday morning. Let’s leave at it that until further developments.
From Juan Camacho:
Hey Alain, saludos desde Mexico! Have you noticed if the players feel more comfortable with the playbook now that we are on year 2 of OC/DC (Back in black plays while you picture Sieler with rivalry uni)? Feels like forever since that last happened.
Hey Juan, yeah, it has been a while since the Dolphins returned both their offensive and defensive coordinators, specifically 2015 with Bill Lazor (offense) and Kevin Coyle (defense). There’s zero doubt that it can only help, but how much certainly can be debated.
CHANGES IN STORE?
From Chris Bustin:
Hey Alain, at the end of last season, Steve Ross said the status quo was unacceptable, even with continuity in leadership. Have you seen anything this offseason that suggests a shift from that status quo? Thanks!
Hey Chris, Ross was referring as status quo to doing the same things and always coming up short. There has been a change in philosophy, away from the big contracts and a renewed emphasis on focusing on young talent. That’s been a shift. Whether it produces the desired results is to be determined.
From Piero Signori:
If the Miami Dolphins believe so strongly in their processes, why do they choose to re-sign players they’re familiar with rather than someone unfamiliar and with more perceived talent?
Hey Piero, the Dolphins believe in their ability to develop players, which is why they tend to stick with their own guys longer than maybe some fans would like. That’s a big part of the philosophy.
From Luis Rodriguez:
Hi Poup, earlier in the offseason I asked you about CBs and you dismissed the idea of Jones over other options. But now you seem to be leaning on Jones over others. Did you see something in practice/pre-season that changed your opinion?
Hey Luis, yeah, I did like what I saw in Jones in camp and the preseason and I thought he clearly was the second-best cornerback behind Storm Duck. My take also is I think I’d prefer taking a shot with a cornerback with playmaking ability who’ll provide tight coverage more often than but who might give up a big play occasionally than someone who won’t make the big mistake but will give up a lot of easy completions — within reason, of course.
TUA TOPICS
From Barstool_Barstool:
Is this the year Tua proves he’s a top-5 quarterback?
The way you phrase the question suggests he’s already a top 5 quarterback but without proof when it’s flat-out not accurate. For Tua to rise to that level, it’s not enough to have great stats (completion percentage, passer rating), it’s going to be coming up with big performances where he elevates the team late in the season against playoff-type opponents. If that happens, then we can have that kind of conversation. Before then, let’s just agree that Tua has been a good quarterback, at times very good, but falls short of that upper echelon.
From nnya:
I think Tua is the scorpion in the scorpion and frog fable. He just can't help it (protect himself). Thoughts? Also, can someone ask him why he doesn't snap his chinstrap for goodness' sake?
Yeah, the chinstrap question came up last week, and I just don’t know (and I did notice it in the game against Jacksonville). And part of me is afraid you’re right, that he’ll say all the right things about protecting himself and then take on a defender when the adrenaline is pumping. I get the competitive juices flowing, but let’s save those moments only if the game is on the line. That would be my suggestion.
From Mark Malbeck:
Hey Alain, what’s your opinion on our new TE Greg Dulcich, and CB JuJu Brents? I can’t help but think with the CB we just replaced an often injured player (Smith) with another often injured player.
Hey Mark, yeah, there’s intriguing upside with both players but — as I always say — they were available for a reason. With Dulcich, he’s a bit one-dimensional as a receiving tight end and the question is whether he eventually can represent an upgrade over Tanner Conner. With Brents, the issue has been staying healthy. He does look the part with the length and the long arms, though the long speed is an issue. That said, I have no issue with taking a shot with Brents as a waiver claim or with bringing Dulcich to the practice squad. I see both as low risk, high reward.
From Prince Check Casher:
How many games until McD is fired midseason and replaced by Weaver?
Hey PCC, said it before and I’ll say it again, I’d be very, very surprised if anything happens with McDaniel during the season. In fact, I’d say it’s way more likely he’s back in 2026 than not finishing 2025.
From John Smith:
Does Chris Grier publicly mentioning a reset mean he has been guaranteed another year? If a man was fighting for his job, would he “reset”?
Hey John, no, I don’t believe Grier has been guaranteed anything, but he’s also somebody to whom Steve Ross is very loyal. I think Chris Grier approaches his job the same way every year, and this year is no different. I don’t think any moves are made based on an expectation of being back, to be honest.
From Richard Gibbons:
Appreciate all the great work Alain. In your opinion, is Kendall Lamm the first tackle off the bench in case of injury or is he behind Smith and Borom?
Hey Richard, first off thanks. I think right now Larry Borom would be the first tackle off the bench on the right side, Lamm would be first at left tackle, and Kion Smith would be first at either guard spot. This obviously is subject to change.
From Shayne Short:
If and it's a big if, the Dolphins season goes badly south and MM is let go, do you think that Weaver would be a strong chance to replace him given that Ross likes to sign unproven head coaches? Would this be a popular decision in the team, and would he command more respect?
Hey Shayne, I’m going to be honest and say I’m not a big fan of talking about coaching changes before a season even start, but I also try to answer every question, so I’ll entertain it and say that, yes, Anthony Weaver could interest Stephen Ross if he decided to make a change. And, yes, he could command respect, but the notion that McDaniel doesn’t is off the mark for me.