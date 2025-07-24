Dolphins Tackle Has Highs Hope for Run Game
Miami Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson is the team's longest-tenured offensive lineman. He is heading into his sixth season with the team, and he sees this line as being young, but also the most athletic group they have had in recent years.
"We're young in the interior, and we're really athletic as well," Jackson said Wednesday. "So I think you can expect a lot of speed and strength. I think we have the stamina to be fast the whole game, the entire game."
The Dolphins' offensive line has struggled to finish games strong in recent years, so they've made some changes. The team drafted Patrick Paul in 2024 to take over at left tackle upon the retirement of Terron Armstead, who did hang up his cleats this offseason.
The Dolphins also brought in veteran James Daniels from Pittsburgh to play one of the guard positions and traded up in this year's draft to select Jonah Savaiinaea from Arizona in the second round.
JACKSON SAYS DOLPHINS OL WILL BE MORE POWERFUL
Jackson said the offensive line is looking to be more intense this season.
"Like (head coach Mike McDaniel) was talking about, we want to finish our games faster, meaning with more intensity, more urgency to finish the game, stuff like that," Jackson said. "And I think you can expect the game kind of thing from our interior alignment as well."
Jackson is really enthusiastic about the ground game. It wasn't as good last season as it was in 2023. Jackson is excited about the potential for the ground game to bounce back this season, based on their speed in getting into gaps and opening holes for the running backs.
"You're gonna see all types of blocking. I'm really excited for our run game this year, as well as our pass game. But mostly our run game just because it's what we hang our head on in the system," Jackson said. "We're very proud of it. We're very proud of the techniques we use to block. We're looking forward for everybody and every concept we have."
JACKSON IS SHOWING PAUL HOW TO BE A PRO
Jackson knows the progress of Paul, who is the full-time starter at left tackle in his second year after learning from Armstead last season, will be key. He has taken him under his wing and is making sure he is doing the right things, both on and off the field.
"Just making sure his progress is correct, meaning he's taking care of himself the right way physically and mentally," Jackson said. "That means proper game planning, proper nutrition, sleeping, canceling out all the noise, all the things you can do when you're young. I think he's done an excellent job at that, mostly on his own."
JACKSON IS EXCITED ABOUT ENTERING YEAR SIX
The right tackle can't believe he has been in Miami as long as he has. He said he is happy to be here and is looking forward to a long and productive season. He likes the way the line is shaping up.
"It's year six for me. It's crazy to think I have been here six years. When I look back, I am really happy for everything that happened," said Jackson, the second of three Dolphins first-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft. "Just looking forward to playing another year for the Dolphins, and we're looking for some serious wins. Honestly, that's really what I'm just looking forward to. Doing all the work now so we can get there.
"I think the role I play is very important. I have to be at my best consistently every play of the game. I think it's my job to help too," Jackson said. "That's just what it is. I think I play an important role. I love the responsibility. I don't see it like a challenge. I like the responsibility."
More Miami Dolphins Coverage