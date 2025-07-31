Dolphins Thursday Mailbag: Who's Been Hot and Not So Far in Camp?
Part 1 of a Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag at the halfway point between the start of camp and the joint practices:
From Mark Lever:
If the offense and defense played a game, who do you think would get more scores vs. stops? Weaver vs McDaniel, who is the better unit? Coach?
Hey Mark, that’s a very interesting question. First off, though, how do we define a “stop”? Not allowing more than 30 yards (offense starts at its 30, gains 30 yards, then has to punt from the opponent 40)? I’d say it’s actually pretty close right now, but I’d give a slight advantage to the offense because of all the issues in the secondary. As for better coach, since this is specific to one side of the ball, I think McDaniel and Weaver are very good leading their respective units.
From Billy Bob Thornton:
Alain, based on your observations, who have been the three standout performers in camp so far, and conversely, which three players have been the most disappointing? Thank you for your excellent daily coverage!
Hey BBT, the three players who have been the most impressive I’d say — understanding that the nature of these practices, with only two padded workouts, makes it hard for linemen to stand out — would be Jaylen Waddle, Willie Gay Jr. and Alexander Mattison. In terms of players who have been disappointing — understanding that expectations play a role in this — I think I’d go with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine because he just hasn’t been used very much, Larry Borom because he doesn’t like right now like a good solution as the swing backup tackle, and Cam Smith because I just haven’t seen anything different in his play.
From John B. Fostel:
How is Conyers looking at TE?
Hey John, right now he’s looking like somebody who’s dealing with an injury because he’s missed the past three practices. Before that, you see the fluid movement for somebody who could be a receiving specialist at tight end.
From Chris Shields:
Never understood why injured players are rarely seen at practice. Wouldn’t the mental reps and engagement w teammates and coaches be beneficial? Even if lower body injury, they could sit in cart and learn, no? My only assumption is that is when they do rehab. Any insight?
Hey Chris, understand the question, but anybody dealing with a severe enough injury is getting treatment and doing rehab while practice is going on. And I can tell you we’ve seen Darren Waller and Ifeatu Melifonwu watching practice pretty regularly.
From NYCFinFan4Life:
Knucklehead here, given the injuries, on a scale of 1 to 10, how confident are you this secondary can at least stay competitive? Also do you see any viable pieces to add? Also any nice surprises in camp so far? As always, appreciate you, brother, you're the best.
Well, thanks for that. Right now the secondary has to be a 5 at best because there are a lot of question marks, though I do like what I’m seeing from Storm Duck and Minkah Fitzpatrick is a stud. There are valuable pieces to add if the Dolphins wanted to go there, like Rasul Douglas or Asante Samuel Jr. at cornerback and Justin Simmons at safety. As for nice surprises, as stated before, Alexander Mattison has looked really, really good and not sure I was expecting that.
From End the war on workers:
Fant, DB help, backup tackle and guard help possibilities. Odds on Sieler extension before season starts?
This question came in before Noah Fant agreed to terms with the Bengals, so he’s out. Backup offensive line possibilities would include G Brandon Scherff, G Will Hernandez (who declared himself ready to go this week), G Dalton Risner, G Mark Glowinski (who the Dolphins already had in for a tryout), G Jack Driscoll, and T Germain Ifedi. Scherff stands out, but he’s older, expensive and not sure he’d want to come in as a backup. Sieler will get an extension before the season starts. I’m at 95 percent on that.
From Ricky Schemeboat:
Isn’t 2025 a referendum on what the Dolphins did in the first 2 rounds of last year’s draft? Picking Chop and Paul were seen as picks made for down the line. The 2025 season goes as the top 2 picks perform IMO.
Hey Ricky, yes, there will be a spotlight on Chop and Patrick Paul, but I’m not buying the season depends on them. Sorry. Not even close.
From Jeff:
Hello Alain, it seems like, based on the way he speaks in pressers, that Tua is a bit more mature in his communication. It might be non-verbal cues, but it's something that I'm noticing. Last year he seemed "pouty" because of the contract situation and I think that energy may have spiraled. We as fans have a better idea of the instability in the locker room that was 2024, but I think everyone right now is trying to understand if/what was off and what has or hasn't changed. I think the way Tua was in his press conference, talking very technically about his role speaks volumes. It makes me a bit hopeful. What has the energy been like in the room and from the media side of things? Do you feel a different energy in any way or is it "business as usual"? Thank you for the podcasts and the conversations, appreciate everything.
Hey Jeff, have no idea how things are in the “room” because I’m assuming you mean the locker room and we don’t have access until the end of training camp. From where I stand, Tua has spoken more decisively since last year when he got his contract. I’d be lying if I said I’m noticing any great change in the feel of things, but it’s early still.
From Basti:
Hey Alain, long time no write (is that an actual saying in English?)... As I've read the practice recaps I noticed the huge amount of false starts and other flags on the O-line. Thinking about all the penalties from previous seasons I get a veeeery bad feeling about this. Is it really a reason for concern or just the usual training camp miscues (thinking about our two young and unexperienced guys on that line) and, therefore, nothing to worry about? Thanks, as always, for your great work!
Hey Basti, welcome back and, yes, it’s a great variation of an old saying. The flags are very annoying right now and if they’re still happening two weeks from now or a month from now, then I’ll be worried about it. For now, it’s just early training camp mistakes.
From Jason Kirkland:
What's up, bud? Hope you're doing great. Since you are the perfect person for asking the truth on all things Dolphins, here goes: have you seen anything, anything at all, that says the team will be tough this season?
Hey Jason, not sure this is something you’re going to see in training camp. Some fans liked tight end Pharaoh Brown bowling over Elijah Campbell after a short reception in the last practice, but the Dolphins aren’t tackling to the ground, so I wasn’t necessarily crazy about it. I think the joint practices might tell us more.