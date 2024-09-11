All Dolphins

Dolphins to Be Without a Running Back Thursday ... Maybe Two

Running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane both were injured in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs with the football against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs with the football against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins will be missing at least one of their running backs when they face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and it could wind up being two.There wasn't any more clarity regarding the Miami Dolphins' top two running backs Tuesday, which certainly wouldn't seem like a good news heading into their AFC East battle against the Buffalo Bills.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice Wednesday that Raheem Mostert will not play in the AFC East battle at Hard Rock Stadium, while De'Von Achane's status will be determined later.

McDaniel said the short week played a role in the status of Mostert, who is dealing with a chest injury. McDaniel said Mostert was injured early in the game but continued to play.

Achane, meanwhile, is dealing with an ankle injury that appeared to occur when he was tackled after catching a pass on the game-winning field goal drive.

The team will release its final injury report of the week, complete with game status designations, on Wednesday afternoon.

THE DOLPHINS CONTINGENCY PLANS AT RUNNING BACK

Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright are the other two running backs on the roster, and the Dolphins also could elevate first-year running back Deneric Prince from the practice squad in a pinch.

Despite not getting a rushing attempt until the fourth quarter, Wilson ended up leading the team with rushing yards (with a very modest 26 yards). Wright flashed big-time potential in the preseason when he led the team in yards from scrimmage with 137.

Asked about the possibility of having to play with Mostert and/or Achane, Smith said, "It kind of goes into the whole offseason program and the way we approach things. That way we try and be versatile with all the guys and make sure that we can understand where they can fit with the roster and when we have any issues and guys get to step up in different roles and stuff like that, we have a good feeling of knowing what they can do. And that's the good thing about this football team. We have a bunch of guys that are very willing to do whatever's necessary and have complete skill sets. So whatever happens when we go to Thursday, we'll have a plan and be able to get ourselves in the best position for competing on Thursday vs. Buffalo."

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News