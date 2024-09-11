Dolphins to Be Without a Running Back Thursday ... Maybe Two
The Miami Dolphins will be missing at least one of their running backs when they face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and it could wind up being two.There wasn't any more clarity regarding the Miami Dolphins' top two running backs Tuesday, which certainly wouldn't seem like a good news heading into their AFC East battle against the Buffalo Bills.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice Wednesday that Raheem Mostert will not play in the AFC East battle at Hard Rock Stadium, while De'Von Achane's status will be determined later.
McDaniel said the short week played a role in the status of Mostert, who is dealing with a chest injury. McDaniel said Mostert was injured early in the game but continued to play.
Achane, meanwhile, is dealing with an ankle injury that appeared to occur when he was tackled after catching a pass on the game-winning field goal drive.
The team will release its final injury report of the week, complete with game status designations, on Wednesday afternoon.
THE DOLPHINS CONTINGENCY PLANS AT RUNNING BACK
Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright are the other two running backs on the roster, and the Dolphins also could elevate first-year running back Deneric Prince from the practice squad in a pinch.
Despite not getting a rushing attempt until the fourth quarter, Wilson ended up leading the team with rushing yards (with a very modest 26 yards). Wright flashed big-time potential in the preseason when he led the team in yards from scrimmage with 137.
Asked about the possibility of having to play with Mostert and/or Achane, Smith said, "It kind of goes into the whole offseason program and the way we approach things. That way we try and be versatile with all the guys and make sure that we can understand where they can fit with the roster and when we have any issues and guys get to step up in different roles and stuff like that, we have a good feeling of knowing what they can do. And that's the good thing about this football team. We have a bunch of guys that are very willing to do whatever's necessary and have complete skill sets. So whatever happens when we go to Thursday, we'll have a plan and be able to get ourselves in the best position for competing on Thursday vs. Buffalo."