Dolphins to Honor Fan at Every Practice
The Miami Dolphins will open up their training camp practices to fans Saturday, with a special bonus to go along with it.
The team will be recognizing a Fan of the Day at all practices open to the public, with the winner receiving an orange jersey (under the condition) the fan still be in attendance when the selection is announced toward the end of practice.
The jersey will be signed by the player wearing the orange jersey that day — the player being recognized for his performance in practice the previous day. The winner also will get an exclusive experience at the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 23.
The first two players to wear the orange jersey this summer were DT Benito Jones on Thursday and CB Kader Kohou on Friday.
The Dolphins' first four practices of camp were closed to the public (but open to the media).
PRACTICES OPEN TO FANS
The Dolphins will hold 10 practices open to the public and an additional practice exclusively for season ticket members.
The first public practice Saturday will be part of the NFL’s “Back Together Weekend.” Fans will also have an opportunity to view one joint practice with Jacksonville on Thursday, August. 21. All practices will begin at 9 a.m. unless otherwise noted.
Fans can now secure free tickets for 2025 Miami Dolphins Training Camp. While admission and parking are free, fans must reserve tickets by visiting the 2025 Dolphins training camp page and filling out a ticket form. Practice times are subject to change and the most updated information can be found on http://miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp or the team’s official Twitter account @MiamiDolphins.
Training camp will feature giveaways, food trucks from local restaurants, fan festivities, and a garage sale benefiting the Miami Dolphins Foundation. Fans in attendance at the Baptist Health Training Complex will enjoy practices under a shaded canopy in stadium-style seating, complete with six huge fans installed this year, followed by player autographs at the conclusion of practices.
DOLPHINS PUBLIC PRACTICES
Saturday, July 26, 9 a.m.
Monday, July 28, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, July 29, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, July 30, 9 a.m.
Friday, August 1, 9 a.m.
Saturday, August 2, 9 a.m. (Member Day)
Sunday, August 3, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, August 6, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, August 19, TBD
Wednesday, August 20, TBD
Thursday, August 21, 9 a.m. (joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars)