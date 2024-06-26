Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Kendall Fuller
The Miami Dolphins training camp preview series continues with a look at a free agent addition, cornerback Kendall Fuller. Having played for the Washington Commanders previously, Fuller was added to the Dolphins defensive backfield while Xavien Howard already was released as a post-June 1 cut.
Fuller will join Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, Nik Needham, and Ethan Bonner in the cornerback room.
Adding to the intrigue, the Dolphins also have a new defensive coordinator in Anthony Weaver. Let’s look back at Fuller's 2023 season, how he joined the Dolphins, his contract status, and an outlook for 2024.
KENDALL FULLER, CB
Height: 5-11
Weight: 198 lbs.
Exp.: 9 Years
School: Virginia Tech
How Acquired: Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Washington), 2024
2023 in Review
Fuller started 15 games for the Commanders last season. He recorded nine passes defended, including two interceptions. As per NextGenStats, Fuller had the fourth-best tight window coverage rate at 48%. With the Dolphins having a ninth-lowest team tight window rate of 20% last season, Fuller will be a welcomed addition.
A sound tackler, he recorded 79 combined and 55 solo in 2023. He also had two tackles for loss as well as two fumble recoveries.
He is known as one of the league’s best cover corners on the outside and hopes to help make up for the loss of Howard, who is tied for the fourth most interceptions in Dolphins history with 29.
Contract/Cap Info
Fuller signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Dolphins in March, including a $10 million signing bonus. His average annual salary is $7.5 million.
In 2024, Fuller will earn a base salary of $1.21 million, a signing bonus of $6.76 million, and a workout bonus of $25,000 while carrying a cap hit of $2.58 million and a dead cap value of $7.97 million (per spotrac.com).
2024 Preview
Fuller has a history of playing in multiple areas of the defensive backfield. He likely will man the outside as a boundary corner for Miami while having experience in the slot earlier in his career.
Fuller’s importance as an outside cornerback is key for the Dolphins’ new scheme. Weaver can throw three safeties out on the field, and with Ramsey’s ability to play that position, Smith, Kohou or Bonner could see significant snaps on the outside. Needham also could play a bit of safety, as per recent reports, though perhaps that option has lost some momentum after the recent addition of Marcus Maye.
Fuller has eight years of NFL service and was drafted in the same 2016 class as Howard. Fuller was selected in the third round (84th overall) and Howard the second 38th overall). Fuller has 16 career interceptions and 75 passes defended. He also has recorded 14 career tackles for loss and has a pair of sacks and two interception return touchdowns on his resume.