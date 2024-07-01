Dolphins Training Camp Preview: S Jevon Holland
The Miami Dolphins enter 2024 with a few major decisions to ponder regarding their roster, and one would be safety Jevon Holland. A second-round pick from 2021 and a 2023 Miami team captain, Holland is entering the final year of his rookie deal.
An integral member of the Dolphins secondary, Holland is one of the NFL’s most promising young defensive players. He surely would have suitors if Miami decides to let him test the market in 2025, yet there is potential for an extension.
Holland is the latest player featured in our series examining players on the Dolphins’ roster heading into training camp. We look back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for 2024.
JEVON HOLLAND, S
Height: 6-1
Weight: 210 lbs.
Exp.: 4 Years
School: Oregon
How Acquired: Drafted in the 2nd round (36th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft
2023 in Review
Holland is a key member of this defense but missed five games last season due to injury. In his 12 games, he tallied 74 tackles, three for loss, four passes defended, and one interception, which he returned for a first-half-ending 99-yard score against the New York Jets during the Dolphins' Black Friday win at MetLife Stadium in Week 12.
Holland missed four straight games following the Jets win with knee injuries, and the Dolphins did manage to go 3-1 in those contests. The loss was against the Tennessee Titans, a game that will live in infamy from the 2023 season and where is was sorely missed.
He returned to the lineup in a Week 17 road loss against the Baltimore Ravens and played 96% of the team’s defensive snaps. A week later, at home against the Buffalo Bills in the regular season finale, Holland played in just 35% of the snaps. He was unable to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.
In his three seasons, Holland has 239 tackles, seven for loss, four sacks, eight quarterback hits, 21 passes defended, five interceptions including his 99-yard touchdown return, with three forced fumbles and four recoveries.
Contract/Cap Info
Holland and the Dolphins agreed to a four-year, $8.71 million rookie contract, including a $3.69 million signing bonus and a $6.20 million guaranteed, per spotrac.com. The deal carries an average annual salary of $2.17.
In 2024, Holland's base salary will be $3.36 million, with a cap hit of $4.29 million and a dead cap value of $924,802.
2024 Preview
The Dolphins and Holland seem to be welcoming new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver to Miami. Holland was vocal in his unique way on social media when the Dolphins parted ways with 2023 coordinator Vic Fangio, so the expectation heading into 2024 is a more player-friendly environment on the defensive side.
Weaver consistently utilizes three safeties in his defense, and Holland is joined by free agent newcomers Jordan Poyer and Marcus Maye and returning veterans Elijah Campbell and Nik Needham (if the Dolphins decided to stick with his projected position switch). Rookie safeties in camp will be seventh-round draft pick Patrick McMorris and undrafted free agents Mark Perry and Jordan Colbert.
Holland’s versatility and importance as a leader in the room, and team overall, could mesh very well with Weaver and his new teammates. If Holland plays his best football in 2024, that would be an immediate benefit for Miami, yet if he successfully bets on himself, he could be looking for a very lucrative payday in the offseason, whether from the Dolphins or another team.