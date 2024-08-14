Dolphins Veteran "Leading" Rookie Linebackers By Example
Jaelan Phillips wants to see more out of the first-round selection of Chop Robinson. He didn't say anything was wrong with his skills, technique, or learning the playbook. He is pleased with Robinson's motor skills and his effort to practice daily.
Phillips wants to see Robinson dance. He wants to see him celebrate after making a big play.
Phillips is trying to light a fire inside of Robinson to be more emotional when he scores a sack or a tackle for loss. Phillips is working with all the young edge rushers because the Dolphins will be counting on everybody to pitch in before Phillips and Chubb are back at full speed. He is trying to show them how to celebrate a big play properly.
"They've been great. They've been super eager to learn. They've been picking my brain. I've been trying to give them as much knowledge as possible," Phillips said. "When I see them play, like Chop [Robinson], he's super athletic, super explosive. His get-off, his aggression, his leverage, everything is better than I was when I was a rookie, for sure. His mentality, too, like he doesn't even celebrate."
Robinson understands he stifles his emotions. It is just how he rides. He liked to fly stealth, under the radar.
"Yeah, I mean, that's just how I am. I'm just a next-play mentality type of guy. But JP [Jaelan Phillips], he's getting out of me. When I made a few plays against the Falcons in the practice, the joint practice, I was getting a little excited," Robinson said. "He was like, I need more of that. He was getting excited for me. So I think the more I just get confident in making plays, the more stuff would start to come up."
Phillips wants to see the full-blown celebration. He wants him to celebrate his accomplishments.
"I'm trying to get him to be a little more emotive just because you could tell how that's not enough for him," Philips said, "When he makes a big play, makes a TFL [Tackle For Loss] or whatever, that's kind of the standard, which is an amazing thing. So I think he's been doing a great job."
The rookie from Penn State knows what Phillips is looking for. As a quiet, shy guy, Robinson is learning to be more expressive of his feelings when making a good play.
"I mean, once I showed him my chop celebration, we were just talking in the meeting room, I was showing him my chop celebration, he was like, when you get that sack, I better see that, or he gonna be mad," Robinson said. "So, when I get that sack, I'm gonna definitely hit that celebration phone."
Robinson said he is learning a tremendous amount from Phillips. He is just doing it quietly. The little things that Robinson is learning translate into how he reacts and plays on the field.
"We go in the film room, he talked to me, he helped me out, gave me keys and everything," Robinson said. "I'm just a listener, listening to the guy that's been out here and making plays."
Robinson did not play in the first preseason game against Atlanta but did participate in the joint practice sessions. He anticipates suiting up for Saturday night's game with the Washington Commanders.
Robinson said he was ready for the challenge when asked how he would approach his first game. He knows what he has to do. Now, he has to go out there and do it.
"I mean, I just try not to overthink it. Just go out there, play football, have fun, at the end of the day, it's just football," Robinson said. "So just go out there, listen to my coaches. I know the playbook, so I just go out there and play."