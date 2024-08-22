Dolphins vs. Buccaneers: How To Watch, Listen & More — Preseason Week 3
Friday night's game is not another preseason match — it's the final dress rehearsal for many Miami Dolphins players on the bubble. This game is their last chance to prove their worth and secure a spot in the National Football League.
Some players will battle in this final preseason game, each with an individual goal — to win a roster spot with the Dolphins, make an impression on another team in the league, or raise their value by moving up the depth chart. These players' ambitions will be displayed on the field as cutdown day looms large in the upcoming week.
On the Tuesday after the game, the coaching staff will decide who has earned a spot on the final 53-man roster. If they've cleared waivers, a player still has a chance at one of the 16 spots on the Practice Squad.
Positions such as backup quarterback, running back offensive line, defensive line, and secondary will all be up for grabs in one way or another. The Dolphins are looking to add depth to the roster, and it could come down to how certain players perform on Friday night.
"We will play some starters; we won't play others," coach Mike McDaniel said on Wednesday. "The strategy is just where guys are at. There's jobs to be won and then to really evaluate all of the jobs at stake, you end up prioritizing certain aspects of your team and getting reps for the guys that haven't played in games as much."
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played in the preseason finale last season, but the chances are low that Tagovailoa will play against Tampa. The reasoning is partly because Miami has a banged-up wide receiver corps. Many have been on the sidelines this preseason with nagging injuries.
"For a majority of the starters [Wednesday] is a very big practice because some of them won't play — there will be some that do, but that is just kind of how I look at it overall," McDaniel said. "Case by case, but trending that way."
Miami Dolphins (2-0) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1)
- Date/Time: Friday, August 23, 2024, 7:30 PM EDT
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
- Preseason History: A Dolphins win would be Miami's third consecutive victory this preseason after defeating Atlanta 20-13 and Washington 13-6 in Weeks 1 and 2 at Hard Rock Stadium. It would also be Miami's preseason win against the Buccaneers, giving the Dolphins a 19-15 advantage in the all-time preseason series with Tampa Bay.
- TV: WFOR4 Miami | WPTV West Palm Beach | WINK-TV, Fort Myers, WFTV / WRDQ - Orlando | KHON-TV, Hawaii (Steve Goldstein, Play-By-Play; Kim Bokamper, Analyst; Mike Cugno, Sideline)
- Radio: WBGG 105.9 - FM, WIOD 610-AM (Jimmy Cefalo, Play-By-Play; Joe Rose, Analyst) | Dolphins Spanish Radio, WTZU-HD2 94.9 (Roly Martin, Play-By-Play; Eduardo Martell, Analyst)
Buccaneers vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, and Total
- Spread: Buccaneers -3, Dolphins +3
- Money Line: Buccaneers -162, Dolphins +136
- Over/Under: Dolphins Over 37.5 (-112), Buccaneers Under 37.5 (-108)