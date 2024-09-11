Dolphins Wednesday Mailbag: Weaver, Jonnu, Josh Allen, and More
From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):
The Dolphins beat a team last Sunday that many believe will be over .500. If they win Thursday, how far would it go in changing your mind about them struggling against good teams? Or does this season begin in December for Miami?
Hey Dana, the win against Jacksonville will be judged near the end of the season differently depending on what kind of season the Jaguars have. I don’t think the same criteria applies to the Bills because they’ve owned the AFC East, so that one will be a big win regardless. It will not, however, keep the questions from coming once December rolls around. That’s just a fact of life that Dolphins fans have to accept for the time being.
From Ricardo Hernandez (@Ricardo96451182):
Hello, Alain. Previously you seemed unconcerned about the Bills signing Mike White. But why not? Don’t teams go through an awful lot of trouble not to show anything during preseason to all of a sudden have all the new wrinkles for this special opponent suddenly made available.
Hey Ricardo, you kind of just answered your own question there. The Dolphins didn’t show everything in the preseason, which is when White was with the team. Also, as Tua explained Tuesday, White may not what the Dolphins do in terms of concepts, but he doesn’t know what’s being called on a certain play, so having too much information here can become a problem and not a help for a team.
From RICHARD J. LEONARD (@SLICK6971):
It appeared that the pre-snap motion was limited. Was that what you viewed during camp, or was it just the looks that the Jags were giving?
Hey Richard, unless I misread it, the Dolphins actually ran a ton of motion against Jacksonville. It may not have appeared that way because they didn’t didn’t it a ton with Tyreek Hill, but it did happen.
HOW THE DOLPHINS DEFENSE CAN CONTAIN JOSH ALLEN
From Justin (@jhorst):
Do you think Anthony Weaver will have better luck slowing down Josh Allen compared to our previous DCs? Also, what’s been the key to victory in the lone two times we have beat him?
Hey Justin, I don’t know if Weaver will have better success, though there’s reason to be optimistic after what we saw from the defense in the second half of the opener. As for the two Dolphins wins against Allen, one came during his rookie season when his accuracy wasn’t anywhere near what it’s become and the second one in 2022 came because the Bills kept leaving points on the field and the Dolphins got a turnover that set up a 6-yard touchdown drive. The Dolphins also came close in the playoff game with Skylar Thompson at quarterback because they got three takeaways on defense plus a 50-yard punt return by Cedrick Wilson Jr.
From Simon Burnett (@SiBurnett):
If Achane isn’t available to play on Thursday night, how do you envisage the snaps/targets he had as a receiver being replaced? Is it a big night for Jonnu Smith?
Hey Simon, yes, I would think Smith would be the most logical candidate to get the targets that Achane got against Jacksonville.
From Mark Jones (@chiefkfc):
How do you think the one less preseason game is affecting teams around the league? With the Fins motion and timing being a huge part of what they do, it sure could explain some sloppiness ... and they weren't the only ones.
Hey Mark, I believe one less preseason game makes absolutely not one lick of difference. Understand that teams don’t game-plan in the preseason, that it’s about giving the starters some reps for those who believe in that or evaluating the young players. The real work gets done in practice and, even more so, joint practices.
EVALUATING THE LATEST-DOLPHINS BATTLE
From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):
How has this Dolphins team changed for the better since both teams met at the end of last season?
Hey Ed, well, the Dolphins aren’t missing nearly as many key players on defense, for one thing. That can make a big difference. In terms of personnel, I do believe the Dolphins clearly are better in the secondary and that also could make a difference going against Josh Allen.
From Mark Lever (@MarkFinsfan):
What are your keys to victory Thursday night?
Hey Mark, I don’t write a weekly “keys to victory” column because those never, ever change. It’s always about winning at the line of scrimmage, winning the turnover battle and producing more big plays than the other team.
From Josh Pesh (@JoshPesh_):
If Achane and Mostert sit Thursday, what percentage split in the backfield do you envision for Wright and Wilson?
Hey Josh, I think Wilson would get slightly more carries because he’s more physically equipped to handle a bigger work load, but not by a huge margin.
From Jeff Golden (@Goldenjeff72):
Do you think we are at a point where McDaniel needs to sit the team down and say, let’s stop being newsworthy and let’s start being “football-worthy”? They can start by beating the Bills!
Hey Jeff, not sure how to address that. There’s pretty much just one player on the team who’s involved in off-the-field headline-making stuff on a regular basis, and he happens to be the best player on the team. And I’m sure the Dolphins have had discussions with him in the past.
From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):
Alain, Buffalo and specifically Josh Allen, have had Miami’s number for too long now. What’s it going to take to change that? Miami wants to start having playoff success, they need to start beating Buffalo and winning divisions. Agreed?
Hey Craig, well, yeah, the Bills are the measuring stick in the AFC East and the Dolphins have to go through them to win the division title, which would greatly help their playoff chances immediately by ensuring at least one home playoff game. What’s it going to take to get that done? Match Buffalo’s physicality, take advantage of turnovers and mistakes and hit on a couple of big plays.
From Dave (@angryvet59):
On the bad Jason Sanders miss, on a replay it looked his foot plant slipped a bit. Did you notice that or just my lousy eyesight? Props on the Podcast man. Best Dolphins one out there.
Thanks Dave. Yeah, my eyesight isn’t great, either, which is why I wear very strong glasses. I looked at the replay a few times and I did notice something a bit off with his approach to the ball, but staring at his left (plant) foot, I couldn’t detect any slipping. Doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, though.
From Olive Grove Jon (@Owlizee):
Hey Alain, as a former colleague of yours once said, Josh Allen is our Daddy. If we stop Allen we win the game, but it’s harder said than done. Do you expect any QB spy plays on defense or will it be more of a collective effort and good play-calling from Weaver? How do we stop him?
Hey OGJ, Allen is going to get his yards through the air and on the ground and the key for the Dolphins defense is to take advantage of those plays where he tries to force the ball or play hero ball. The Dolphins did a good job of that with some takeaways in the regular season finale last season, but the offense just couldn’t produce enough.