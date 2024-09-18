Dolphins Wednesday Notebook: Phillips, Chosen, Numbers
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips used social media again Wednesday afternoon to shed some light on his eye-opening Instagram post from the previous day.
Phillips posted on Instagram on Tuesday the issues of self-esteem he suffers whenever he has a performance he feels isn't up to his standards.
"The purpose of the post," Phillips wrote on X on Wednesday, "wasn't to garner sympathy or complain, it was to show people that you can experience human emotions and still persevere. It's about how respond. Talking about your emotions isn't soft men, don't listen to anyone who tells you it is."
The post is accompanied by wink and flex emojis.
CHOSEN'S WORDS
Wide receiver Robbie Chosen also used social media Wednesday to talk about his mind-set after being released from the Dolphins practice squad.
Chosen appeared in the first two games after being elevated to the active roster for game day.
The 31-year-old Chosen, who has been released five times over the past two years, indicated he has no intention of retiring.
"The reality is what's taken place these last two years have been adversity and not to my hopes and expectations," Chosen wrote on X and Instagram. "It doesn't reflect my potential or my capabilities & doesn't have anything to do with my talent or me as a person. The reality is this business and game can deal you cards at times & you either play them or walk away. I wasn't raised or ever taught to quit. My passion and drive is too high to quit.
NUMBERS GAME
New Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley will be wearing number 18, the number that previously belonged to practice squad wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.
Ezukanma, who wore 87 as a rookie in training camp before switching to 18, now is wearing 86.
Huntley wore number 2 during his four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after wearing 1 at the University of Utah. Neither number was available, of course, with Tua Tagovailoa already wearing 1 and Bradley Chubb having number 2.
FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS
-- Running back Myles Gaskin was signed to the Minnesota Vikings off their practice squad. Gaskin was elevated for each of the Vikings' first two games, victories against the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.
-- Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was placed on injured reserve by the Dallas Cowboys, his fourth team since leaving the Dolphins in 2018. He has played for the Buffalo Bills (two stints), Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants, who traded him to Dallas this summer after they signed him in the offseason. The official reason given for the move was a wrist injury, but Phillips said his wrist was fine (even though he did undergo offseason wrist surgery).
-- Kicker Greg Joseph, who was in Dolphins training camp once upon a time (2018, to be precise, when he lost a competition to then-rookie seventh-round pick Jason Sanders), was signed with the New York Giants off the Detroit Lions practice squad.