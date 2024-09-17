Phillips Explains Confidence Issue on Social Media
Jaelan Phillips opened up last season about the mental challenges he faces as a star linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, talking about confidence and self-belief.
In an Instagram story Tuesday afternoon, Phillips again discussed the topic with a message that offered a window into his psyche.
"I have to work really hard to not attach my self worth and confidence to how I perform on the field," Phillips wrote. "When I have a poor or even just subpar performance, I feel like I'm worthless, like I let my team and fans down, and often my confidence can waiver. The self hatred and doubt can feel so heavy in those moments, sometimes I wonder if I'll ever pull myself out of it.
"It takes a concerted effort to change my way of thinking in those moments, and see the failure/adversity as a learning experience instead of the end of the world. I pick my head up, and fall back on routine and discipline, which are the only things that matter. It's about the process, not the results. It's so much easier to spiral and self-deprecate, but nothing good is ever easy. Keep chopping wood, things will get better, you can do it ... believe in yourself! And trust God."
In his fourth year with the Dolphins after arriving as the 18th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of the University of Miami, Phillips has achieved success both on and off the field in recent years.
Off the field, he was named the Dolphins' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2022, was the team's 2021 winner of the Nat Moore Community Service Award, has become a Dolphins Cancer Challenge executive board member, and this spring earned his bachelor's degree.
On the field, Phillips has been a steady contributor on defense, with 23 sacks in 43 career games.
But, as Phillips explained last November, confidence has been an issue, which is why he has met with sports psychologists.
"I’ve met with different confidence coaches," he said then. "I’ve met with sports psychologists. I’ve done meditation, done different types of things. Different things work for different people. I think for me, I’m just still growing and learning. At the end of the day, it’s really just about myself talking and my confidence and how I believe in myself. I think everybody my whole life has told me that I’m my biggest enemy. Like I said, focusing and being intentional. When I do meet with those confidence coaches and things like that, I think the more important part, because I’ve already heard a lot of the things they have to tell me, but what’s more important is taking the 30 minutes or hour session to really just dive in within yourself and being present in that moment. For me, like I said, it’s something I’m continuously working on. But I feel really happy where I’m at right now.”
Phillips didn't record a stat in 23 defensive snaps in the 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills last Thursday night, but that came in only his second game back from his Achilles injury sustained on Black Friday last year. And in his first, the 20-17 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he had a sack on the final defensive snap of the day for Miami to give the offense the ball back to produce its game-winning drive.