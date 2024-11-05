Dolphins Week 10 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins suffered another heartbreaking loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday despite perhaps their most impressive performance of the season.
While the loss dropped the Dolphins to 2-6 on the season and left them with even less wiggle room if they are to make a push for a third consecutive playoff berth, their effort did not go unnoticed by the national media.
Despite the third consecutive loss and sixth in seven games, the Dolphins actually moved up in the national power rankings, though they still remain firmly in the bottom third of the league.
Based on our survey of NFL power rankings from 10 national outlets—Sports Illustrated, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, NFL.com, The Ringer, USA Today, The Sporting News, The Athletic, Yahoo! Sports, and Bleacher Report — the Dolphins moved up an average of slightly more than one full point.
The Dolphins' average ranking went from 25.2 to 24.1, with a high of 23 and a low of 27. The Dolphins moved up an eye-opening seven spots in the CBSSports.com rankings.
Here's the breakdown of the Dolphins' ten power rankings spots heading into Week 9 of the 2024 regular season, along with the associated commentary.
MIAMI DOLPHINS POWER RANKINGS
Sports Illustrated
Ranking: 23
Last week: 24
Analysis: Getting swept by Buffalo effectively ends most sensible avenues toward a playoff berth for Miami, though it doesn’t seem fair. When finally healthy, the Dolphins were one silly, and, given Jordan Poyer’s history in Buffalo, understandable in the heat of the moment penalty, away from getting this game into overtime and possibly upending the best team in the division and one of the top teams in the conference. Miami’s matchup against the Rams next Monday loses some of its luster as it would be the first of many miracles Miami would need to remain relevant through winter months in which they typically struggle.
Pro Football Talk
Ranking: 25
Last week: 26
Analysis: Remember when Stephen Ross declared this team to be ready to win a Super Bowl?
CBS Sports
Ranking: 23
Last week: 30
Analysis: Their season is over. They badly needed to win that game at Buffalo, but fell just short. The defense has let them down.
NFL.com
Ranking: 24
Last week: 23
Analysis: What if I told you Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t been the problem -- in fact, he’s been better than he was before his latest concussion -- but that the Dolphins still can’t figure out how to win games? Miami has now lost three straight heartbreakers, and twowith Tua, that all have come down to the final minute. In all three, the defense allowed the opponent to take the lead in the final minutes. The Dolphins' D was really disciplined early against the Bills, forcing Josh Allen into short throws and intercepting him in the red zone. Miami was also running the ball extremely well until Raheem Mostert coughed up a key fumble and the tide started turning Buffalo’s way. The Fins hung tough, and they finally started to get Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle involved in the offensive game plan, but it’s yet another one that slipped away. The season is now on the brink at 2-6, facing the red-hot Rams in L.A. on Monday night. It’s then or never.
The Ringer
Ranking: 24
Last week: 25
Analysis: For the first time in weeks, this offense actually looked like it was back in its old rhythm. Throws behind the line of scrimmage had enough space for yardage after the catch, and that opened the field up for Miami to get the edge in the run game and find throwing windows in the middle of the field. This was a good reminder that this team can still be a handful for the NFL’s best defenses, but the month spent without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa used up the team’s margin for error for this season. Unless this team is perfect the rest of the way, this year is just about building momentum for 2025.
USA Today Sports
Ranking: 23
Last week: 24
Analysis: They're averaging 27 points a game since QB Tua Tagovailoa returned two weeks ago. They've also lost both games in a stark reminder they tried to remediate their defensive issues on the cheap during free agency.
The Sporting News
Ranking: 25
Last week: 23
Analysis: Tua Tagovailoa has returned, but the passing game isn't as dangerous and De'Von Achane's running has become their best shot at winning games with offense. The aging defense is a bigger liability, too.
The Athletic
Ranking: 27
Last week: 29
Analysis: Nobody missed Tua Tagovailoa more than De'Von Achane. With the starting quarterback on the field, Miami’s running back is averaging 25 fantasy football points per game. For the season, that would rank second behind only Lamar Jackson. Achane had 63 rushing yards, 58 receiving yards and two touchdowns Sunday. Tagovailoa looked good against the Bills, too, completing 25 of 28 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns.
Yahoo! Sports
Ranking: 24
Last week: 24
Analysis: Another heartbreaking loss. Head coach Mike McDaniel’s decision to not go for 2 and the lead late was weird. Safety Jordan Poyer’s awful penalty on a third-down incompletion after that was inexcusable. The Dolphins are 1-3 in Tua Tagovailoa’s starts. They’ve taken a big step back.
Bleacher Report
Ranking: 23
Last week: 24
Analysis: The Miami Dolphins faced an absolute must-win game Sunday after injuries wrecked the front half of the season. Beat the Bills in Buffalo, and Miami's season still had a pulse. Lose, and not only was the AFC East a pipe dream, but the team's odds of making the playoffs were on life support. However, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had beaten the Bills only once in his career. While Miami gave the Bills all they could handle, a 61-yard field goal put Buffalo way out front in the AFC East and left the Dolphins wondering what comes next.
DOLPHINS OPPONENT RANKING
For the record, the Dolphins' upcoming opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, has an average ranking of 15.1, with a high of 10 and a low of 18.