Dolphins Post NFL Combine 7-Round Mock Draft

The 2026 NFL combine has wrapped up, and that means it’s time for another Miami Dolphins mock draft.

We’re going seven rounds this time and once again trying to balance addressing all of Miami’s major needs (Edge, CB, S, QB, WR, OL, etc) with taking the best player on the board.

Now that we have official measurements and testing numbers, it’s also easier to narrow the list of players who fit Miami’s likely thresholds under new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

We also did our best to introduce some different names from our previous mocks.

Dolphins Post-Combine 7-Round Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 11: T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

Parker’s 2025 season wasn’t as good as everyone hoped, but he’s had an excellent pre-draft process. He performed well at the Senior Bowl and had a solid combine.

He measured in at 6-3, 263, with 33-inch arms, which should hit all of the Dolphins’ thresholds. His 1.61 10-yard split, 10-foot broad, and 34-inch vertical are all fine enough results, too.

Edge is arguably Miami’s biggest need, and Parker has all the makings of a good addition. He’s strong, powerful, and has some upside as a pass rusher.

Round 2, Pick 43: Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon

For the second year in a row, the Dolphins could take a guard in the second round. Emmanuel Pregnon is a dense, sturdy, and reliable player with four years of starting experience at the college level.

He’s a powerful mover in the running game and a strong pass protector. Pregnon also tested pretty well, jumping an impressive 35 inches in the vertical and running a respectable enough 1.82 10-yard split.

If Miami wants to get tougher up front, this is the way to go.

Round 3, Pick 75: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

We’re going back to the well for this pick. Igbinosun popped up as a fit during the Senior Bowl and continued his strong process with a nice week in Indianapolis.

For starters, he meets the physical thresholds the Dolphins might have under Sullivan. The Ohio State standout is 6-2, 189 pounds, with 32-inch arms. His jumps were slightly below average, but he ran well (4.45).

His tape is filled with good plays on the ball and aggressiveness.

Round 3, Pick 87: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

How about a completely new name? We’ve discussed and mocked big-bodied receivers like Ted Hurst and Malachi Fields to the Dolphins before, but Bryce Lance stole the show at the combine.

Lance measured in at 6-3, 204, and proceeded to run a 4.34 40-yard dash, jump 41.5 inches in the vertical, 11-1 in the broad, and record a seven-second three-cone time. Those are outrageously impressive results for his size.

He’s a small-school player, and he’ll need some development, but it’s hard not to draw parallels to Christian Watson, who the Packers took in the second round in 2022 out of North Dakota State. Lance’s tape isn’t quite as good, but there’s plenty to like.

Round 3, Pick 90: Treydan Stukes, CB/S, Arizona

Stukes is another player you’re likely familiar with if you’ve been following our draft coverage. Simply put, it’s hard to pass on a player with his versatility at this point in the draft.

He’s an older prospect, but Stukes has experience playing in the slot and at safety — two positions the Dolphins need help at. He also ran way better than expected at the combine, logging a 4.33 40-yard dash at 6-1, 190 pounds.

If Miami is comfortable with his age, he’s an ideal fit for Jeff Hafley’s defense.

Round 4, Pick 111: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

We wrote an entire article this weekend about the prospect of the Dolphins taking Taylen Green, and this is the right range to take that swing.

Green had arguably the best athletic testing performance ever for a quarterback. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash, jumped 43.5 inches in the vertical, and 11-2 in the broad.

He did all of that while measuring in at 6-6, 227 pounds, with 34 ¾-inch arms. Green was also coached by Dolphins QB coach Bush Hamdan at Boise State. Miami’s QB need is pretty obvious, so taking a shot on a player like Green makes sense.

That said, Green has a long way to go before becoming an NFL-ready passer. He needs to rebuild his physical and mental processes from the ground up.

Round 5, Pick 149: Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

Tight end is a sneaky need for the Dolphins this offseason. Julian Hill, Greg Dulcich and Darren Waller are all free agents. While we’d like to see Dulcich return, there needs to be multiple options in this room.

Boerkircher could replace Hill as the team’s Y-tight end. He’s one of the better blockers this class has to offer, and he looked athletic enough catching passes on tape. A player with Boerkircher’s skill set could be a boon to the team’s running game.

Round 7, Pick 211: David Gusta, IDL, Kentucky

The seventh round is about taking a shot on a super-athletic player or on someone to play special teams. Gusta fits the former after his impressive combine performance.

The Kentucky product had the second-best 10-yard split among interior defensive linemen in attendance at 1.68 seconds and then led the bench press with 37 reps.

He’s 6-2, 308, with 31-inch arms, and with that explosiveness, he could project as a one-gap player for Miami’s new scheme.