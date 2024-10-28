Dolphins Week 8 Snap Count Observations
What stood out regarding play counts in the Miami Dolphins' 28-27 loss against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday:
We'll start with the inactive list, highlighted by a trio of defensive players out because of injuries: DT Zach Sieler (eye), CB Kader Kohou (neck) and CB Storm Duck (ankle). Also inactive were LB Mohamed Kamara, TE Tanner Conner, RB Jeff Wilson Jr. and OL Andrew Meyer.
Cornerback Cam Smith, the team's first pick in the 2023 NFL draft, was active for the first time this season after being activated from injured reserve earlier in the week.
Every player who was active, including pratice squad elevations Neil Farrell and newcomer Matt Overton saw action in the game, except for backup quarterback Skylar Thompson.
Eight players saw action only on special teams: Kendall Lamm, Lester Cotton, Patrick Paul, Elijah Campbell, Channing Tindall, Anthony Walker Jr., Quinton Bell and Ethan Bonner.
DOLPHINS OFFENSE OBSERVATIONS
The number of offensive plays was almost identical between the teams, with Arizona having 66 to Miami's 65.
What stands out on offense is Jonnu Smith dominating the snaps at tight end, partly the result of Julian Hill temporarily leaving the game with a shoulder injury before returning. Smith played 43 snaps, compared to 21 for Hill and 19 for Durham Smythe, who continues to be a forgotten man on offense.
At running back, the disparity between De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert was smaller than it was the previous week at Indianapolis — it was 38 to 30 for Achane in this one — but it remains a bit baffling how little Jaylen Wright is being used considering how good he looks every time he touches the ball. Against the Cardinals, Wright got three offensive snaps, and two of those produced runs of 12 and 6 yards.
At wide receiver, we're going to have to start asking what's going on with Odell Beckham Jr. because he played only 11 snaps against the Cardinals, the same number he got against the Colts the previous week. And, yes, he's still waiting for his first catch with the Dolphins. Yeesh.
Malik Washington is the one who got the third-most snaps at wide receiver but with only 16, way behind Tyreek Hill's 57 and Jaylen Waddle's 56.
At fullback, Alec Ingold got 27 snaps for a second consecutive game, even though the Dolphins' rushing attempts went from 40 to 25.
DOLPHINS DEFENSE OBSERVATIONS
Four players were on the field for all of the Dolphins' 62 defensive snaps: linebacker Jordyn Brooks, and three starters in the secondary — Jalen Ramsey, Kendall Fuller and Jordan Poyer.
Jevon Holland and Marcus Maye split the 66 snaps at the safety spot opposite Poyer, with Holland played 17 snaps before he left the game with a knee injury. The Dolphins never used three safeties on the field before Holland was injured.
Linebacker David Long Jr. came close to 100 percent participation, finishing with 64 defensive snaps.
With Zach Sieler missing the game because of his eye injury, it was Da'Shawn Hand who saw his playing time really take a jump. He played 55 of the 66 defensive snaps, easily topping his previous season high of 37.
As expected, veteran Calais Campbell's play count jumped a bit with Sieler out, but not dramatically (because it can't go too high considering he's 38). Campbell played 43 defensive snaps, six more than his previous high of 37.
Campbell lined up as a defensive end several times, limiting the play time of the edge defenders. Rookie first-round pick Chop Robinson got 36 defensive snaps and Emmanuel Ogbah got 42.
Nose tackle Benito Jones also had an increased role with 44 snaps, 12 more than his previous season high.
In his first appearance of the season, Cam Smith played 35 defensive snaps, lining up outside when Ramsey played in the slot.
We close with special teams, where Siran Neal, and Quinton Bell tied for the lead in snaps for the sixth time in seven games, this time with 21 apiece. Duke Riley was next with 20. With Conner inactive and Hill dealing with his shoulder injury, it was Malik Washington who led all offensive players in special teams snaps with 15, with Smythe next with 12.