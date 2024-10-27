Breaking Down the Dolphins Week 8 Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins will be missing three defensive starters when they face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, but will have all their offensive players.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, as reported late Saturday night, indeed will be active despite sustaining a foot injury in practice Thursday.
The Dolphins' list of inactive players was headed by defensive tackle Zach Sieler (eye), CB Kader Kohou (neck) and CB Storm Duck (ankle), who all will miss the game with injuries.
As expected, safety Jevon Holland and linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah are back in the lineup, with rookie fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara going back on the inactive list after making his NFL debut against the Indianapolis Colts last week when Ogbah sat out.
Cornerback Cam Smith, the team's top pick in the 2023 NFL draft, is active and in line to make his season debut. He'll be one of five active cornerbacks along with Jalen Ramsey, Kendall Fuller, Ethan Bonner and Siran Neal.
Running back Jeff Wilson, Jr. again is on the inactive list, and for the first time this season tight end Tanner Conner will be inactive.
The final name on the inactive list is rookie offensive lineman Andrew Meyer, who has yet to dress on game day. The Dolphins also don't have an emergency third quarterback for this game because Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson are the only two QBs on the active roster.
As a reminder, the team elevated LS Matt Overton and DT Neil Farrell from the practice squad Saturday.
ARIZONA CARDINALS INACTIVE INFO
The Cardinals' inactive list is headed by starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) and DL Roy Lopez (ankle), who both were ruled out Friday because of injuries.
Also inactive will be CB Kei'Trel Clark, OL Christian Jones, TE Travis Vokolek and WR Xavier Weaver.
The Cardinals' practice squad elevations include DT Ben Stille, who played one game for the Dolphins in the 2022 season, and CB Divaad Wilson.