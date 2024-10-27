All Dolphins

Breaking Down the Dolphins Week 8 Inactive Info

Going over the inactives for the Miami Dolphins and the Arizona Cardinals

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) run with the football for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) run with the football for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins will be missing three defensive starters when they face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, but will have all their offensive players.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, as reported late Saturday night, indeed will be active despite sustaining a foot injury in practice Thursday.

The Dolphins' list of inactive players was headed by defensive tackle Zach Sieler (eye), CB Kader Kohou (neck) and CB Storm Duck (ankle), who all will miss the game with injuries.

As expected, safety Jevon Holland and linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah are back in the lineup, with rookie fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara going back on the inactive list after making his NFL debut against the Indianapolis Colts last week when Ogbah sat out.

Cornerback Cam Smith, the team's top pick in the 2023 NFL draft, is active and in line to make his season debut. He'll be one of five active cornerbacks along with Jalen Ramsey, Kendall Fuller, Ethan Bonner and Siran Neal.

Running back Jeff Wilson, Jr. again is on the inactive list, and for the first time this season tight end Tanner Conner will be inactive.

The final name on the inactive list is rookie offensive lineman Andrew Meyer, who has yet to dress on game day. The Dolphins also don't have an emergency third quarterback for this game because Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson are the only two QBs on the active roster.

As a reminder, the team elevated LS Matt Overton and DT Neil Farrell from the practice squad Saturday.

ARIZONA CARDINALS INACTIVE INFO

The Cardinals' inactive list is headed by starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) and DL Roy Lopez (ankle), who both were ruled out Friday because of injuries.

Also inactive will be CB Kei'Trel Clark, OL Christian Jones, TE Travis Vokolek and WR Xavier Weaver.

The Cardinals' practice squad elevations include DT Ben Stille, who played one game for the Dolphins in the 2022 season, and CB Divaad Wilson.

Published |Modified
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News