Tyreek Hill Won't Face NFL Suspension

The NFL won't suspend or fine Tyreek Hill for an incident at a South Florida marina that resulted in a settlement for the alleged victim

Tyreek Hill won't face disciplinary action for an incident at a South Florida marina, where he allegedly slapped an employee of a charter boat in the back of the head.

The NFL confirmed Hill, the Miami's Dolphins biggest star and leading receiver, won't be suspended or fined for his involvement in the incident, which Hill settled with the alleged victim.

Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office spokesperson Ed Griffith indicated last month that the case is closed, and no charges were filed.

In a written statement provided to the media, the individual who “would have been termed a victim if there had been a filed case” met with Assistant State Attorney Robert Fiallo and signed a form saying he did not want to press charges.

“On the form, he also indicated that no threats, promises or coercion played a part in his decision,” Griffith said.

At the conclusion of the Dolphins' first training camp practice, Hill publicly addressed the incident, saying, "I can't make boneheaded mistakes like that."

Hill missed the past two days of practice because of what was termed "an excused absence."

The Dolphins return to practice Monday after three days off to begin full-on preparations for their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 10.