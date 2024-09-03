Driscoll, Tua Brother Updates

All Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Offensive lineman Jack Driscoll, whose release by the Miami Dolphins came as a bit of a surprise, has found another NFL job.

Driscoll was spotted in the Philadelphia Eagles locker room Tuesday, one day before the team departs for Brazil for its season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Friday night and he soon after was announced the team had signed him to its practice squad.

This marks a return to Philadelphia for Driscoll, who played for the Eagles for four years before signing with the Dolphins this offseason.

Driscoll initially made the Dolphins 53-man roster last week, but was released the next day to make room for wide receiver Grant DuBose when the Dolphins claimed him off waivers from the Green Bay Packers.

Driscoll had by all appearances a solid training camp for the Dolphins, though he did struggle in the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he got the start at center.

A FIRST FOR TUA'S BROTHER

While the NFL regular season kicks off Thursday, the Canadian Football League is in full swing and there was a big moment this week for Taulia Tagovailoa.

The younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa made his professional football debut on Labor Day during the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' 31-28 victory against the Toronto Argonauts.

Taulia Tagovailoa got little action behind starting quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, but he did score on a 3-yard run and completed his first and only pass attempt, a 6-yarder to wide receiver Brendan O'Leary-Orange.

