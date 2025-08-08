Eskridge Keeps Making Plays, Push for Role on Offense
Dee Eskridge fully understands the challenge of trying to earn a role in the Miami Dolphins offense, and he's not getting ahead of himself despite being one of the most productive wide receivers in trainining camp to this point.
"I keep it humble," he said after practice in Chicago on Thursday. "I'm definitely making my plays, understanding my role."
Eskridge is in his second season with the Dolphins but his first training camp with the team after arriving late in the preseason. The former Seattle Seahawks second-round pick is hoping to secure a spot and role in a wide receiver rotation that figures to include Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Malik Washington.
Eskridge saw three targets all of last season, but was a perfect 3-for-3 for 44 yards. Washington, by contrast, had 26 receptions for 223 yards.
ESKRIDGE WAS RE-SIGNED IN MARCH
Eskridge, a free agent this offseason, was re-signed by Miami in March. This might be his first training camp with Miami, but Eskridge is feeling more comfortable with the offense every day.
"It's definitely an offense where you gotta be there for some time to be able to understand it," Eskridge said Thursday. "So, me going on year two now is definitely getting slower, being able to move faster."
CREDITS WR COACH ROBERT PRINCE FOR IMPROVEMENT
Eskridge credits new wide receiver coach Robert Prince for the strides he has made as a receiver over the offseason and during training camp. Aside from Prince's teachings, Eskridge said Prince's energy and enthusiasm is infectious.
"He brought a different type of energy. He's out there basically running routes with us. Every time we make a play, he's running 60 yards down the field," Eskridge said. "So I feel like the enthusiasm and just the grit that he has, that's what we needed in this room. But I've seen it, I think Jaylen Waddle had a catch the other day, and basically beat him to the sideline on the other side of the field.
"That's on a daily basis too. That's not just a one time occurrence," Eskridge said. "That's him every single day. We love him for that."
ESKRIDGE KNOWS HIS VERSATILITY
Eskridge believes he can contribute when his number is called. He understands he will not be the star of the offense, but he also comes to grip with the fact he can make a game-changing play if needed.
"I definitely see myself fitting in. I'm just understanding my role, whatever the team needs me to do, that's what I'm gonna do," Eskridge said. "Just keep building that chemistry within that room and that's all gonna take care of itself."
Eskridge credits his ability to play on the perimeter or in the slot as a benefit. Along with the versatility comes his confidence in his own game and the knowledge he knows the key components to the offense.
"It's an interchangeable offense. I feel like we all can do different things, but there's obviously the roles as well," Eskridge said. "To learn this offense, you've got to learn everything as well. So whenever they need me, I can do anything."
Eskridge is also working with the special teams unit. He returned five kickoffs last season for 146 yards and a long of 35. He averaged 29.2 yards per return.
He is willing to whatever it takes to get on the field.
"I got to take it. That's definitely my niche right there," Eskridge said. "You know, so I gotta go show the world, what I've been doing."