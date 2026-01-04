Just How Short-Handed Will Dolphins Offense Be in Finale?

The Miami Dolphins already were going to face a tough challenge in trying to upset the New England Patriots in their season finale at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, but the task looks like it's going to be even more daunting.

Having already put tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve Friday, the Dolphins also likely will be without their other two dynamic playmakers, running back De'Von Achane and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Achane never really looked like he was going to play in this game after not practicing all week and being listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week, but things looked more promising for Waddle.

The wide receiver was listed as questionable on the final injury report with a rib issue after he didn't practice Wednesday and was limited the following two days.

Barring a late change, Waddle, who had played in the first 16 games, will finish the season with 910 yards on 64 catches with six touchdowns. It will be the second consecutive year he comes up short of the 1,000-yard mark after reaching that plateau in each of his first three NFL seasons (2021-23).

As for Achane, he will finish the season with 1,350 rushing yards and 1,838 total yards from scrimmage, to go along with 12 touchdowns. His rushing total is the third-highest in Dolphins history, behind only Ricky Williams' output in his first two seasons with the team, his NFL-best 1,853 yards in 2002 and 1,372 yards in 2003.

Achane was the Dolphins' lone player selected to the original AFC Pro Bowl team.

WHAT THE OFFENSE WILL LOOK LIKE AGAINST NEW ENGLAND

With Achane, Waller and Waddle out, the skill position players to watch against New England should be running back Jaylen Wright, tight end Greg Dulcich and wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., who scored his first NFL touchdown in the 20-17 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend.

The Dolphins amassed 358 yards of offense in their first meeting against New England this season, the 33-27 loss at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 2, but the players most responsible for those numbers won't play in the rematch.

On that September day in Miami, Achane totaled 122 yards on offense (30 rushing, 92 receiving), wide receiver Tyreek Hill had 109 receiving yards, and Waddle had 68, not to mention IR'd wide receiver Dee Eskridge's 8 receiving yards.

That's 305 yards from Week 2 that will not be in action in Week 18.

The player with the most offensive yards from Week 2 who'll be in the lineup for Miami in Week 18 is wide receiver Malik Washington, who had 25 yards on three rushing attempts for 23 yards plus one reception for 2 yards — he did also have a punt return for a touchdown.

Missing all that offensive talent obviously isn't ideal for rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers for his third NFL start, but adversity is opportunity is a favorite saying of head coach Mike McDaniel and it certainly will apply in this case.

