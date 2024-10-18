Fitzpatrick Weighs In On Tua's Big Decision
Former Miami Dolphins starting quarterback and Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick has seen Tua Tagovailoa suffer two concussions first-hand during games he has worked.
Fitzpatrick worked the game in Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 and the Buffalo Bills game this season. He said it was tough to see his friend and former teammate go down with head trauma.
"Two of the more visible games that he got concussions in, one was the Thursday night versus the Bengals a few years ago, which was our game. It was a real welcome to TV moment for me," Fitzpatrick said on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast. "I had to go and watch him go out of the stadium in a stretcher and then talk about it at halftime, I was like, OK, that's new to me."
Tagovailoa and Fitzpatrick were teammates under coach Brian Flores in 2020. They got to know each other well as Fitzpatrick took Tagovailoa under his wing and showed him how to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.
THE DECISION TO RETURN BELONGS TO TUA
When asked whether Tagovailoa should retire, Fitzpatrick said that while it was frightening to see his friend go down as he did, no one had the right to take him out of the huddle except Tagovailoa, his family, and his doctors.
"I think the most important thing is it's his decision," Fitzpatrick said. "He's going to talk to all the doctors he's gonna collect all the information. Right when that happened there was so much talk about 'if I was him, I'd retire, I'd never play again.'"
Fitzpatrick said competitiveness is something you can never take away from a football player. It has to be surrendered voluntarily. He said whether Tagovailoa returns to play should be based on what is best for him and his family.
Fitzpatrick said that Tua shouldn't decide based on what is in the franchise's best interest and the fan base.
TOUGH TO TAKE FOOTBALL AWAY FROM A FOOTBALL PLAYER
"This is also something we have all strived for all our lives. He's [Tua's] the ultimate competitor; he loves playing football, and he loves his team," Fitzpatrick said. "I just hope he doesn't feel like if he doesn't play, he's letting everybody down. He needs to make this decision with a clear mind based on what's best for me, my family, and my future.
"With that being said, he loves playing the game of football. So, I don't think it's right for us to try to make this decision for him and take this away from him."
After his two seasons with the Dolphins, Fitzpatrick signed with Washington as a free agent in 2021 and he started its season opener, but his season — and career — ended when he sustained a hip injury in that game.
Fitzpatrick recently signed a contract extension to continue his role with the Amazon Prime NFL telecasts.