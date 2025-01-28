Former Dolphins Assistants Up for DC Position; No Go for Crow
Job interviews are continuing to happen around the NFL, whether they be for head coach, coordinator positions or front office jobs.
And they continue to involve current and former members of the Miami Dolphins.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, for example, are in the market for a defensive coordinator to work under new head coach Liam Coen and the four candidates the organization has confirmed as getting interviews so far include former Dolphins assistants Patrick Graham, Anthony Campanile and Daronte Jones.
The other DC candidate to get an interview so far is Aubrey Pleasant.
Of the three former Dolphins, Campanile is the one who most recently was on the staff, having left after the 2023 season and later joining the Green Bay Packers as linebackers coach/defensive run game coordinator. Campanile worked for Miami from 2020-23 and became a viral sensation when he said last year during the in-season "Hard Knocks" when he said, "All over the world they speak ass whooping." Campanile interviewed for the DC position with the Dolphins in both 2023 and 2024, but was bypassed in favor of Vic Fangio and Anthony Weaver, respectively.
Graham was Dolphins defensive coordinator in 2019 under head coach Brian Flores before leaving after one season to take the same role with the New York Giants, where he stayed two years before moving on to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jones was assistant DB coach with the Dolphins in 2016-17 and spent the past three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, the last two working as defensive pass game coordinator under former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
POSITIVE REVIEWS FOR WEAVER
The Dolphins' current defensive coordinator remains Anthony Weaver as he continues to await word on whether he'll be offered the job of New Orleans Saints head coach.
The Saints interviewed Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Monday night, but ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler tweeted that Weaver had made a strong impression.
Weaver also got a strong endorsement from Dolphins safety Jevon Holland this week.
Of course, this is where we remind everyone that Holland likely was going to like any new defensive coordinator the Dolphins hired in 2024 after his infamous Instagram "kicking rocks" short video after the team and Fangio parted ways last offseason.
Holland's words were strong regardless.
“I think Weav would be a galvanizing individual as a head coach,” Holland said on the Breakin' House Rules Podcast. “I think he has the presence, the attitude, and the mindset to lead men. I think that’s the biggest thing as a head coach is you have to be a leader of men, and I think Weav has that through and through. Because he’s a great defensive coordinator and I think he does a great job, but him standing in front of the whole room trying to bring everybody together and into one direction ... He’s the type of individual that needs to be in that position, I think that’s where he’ll thrive the most. So, 100 percent, I hope he gets a head coaching job, because it will definitely be fun to see the culture that he’ll establish.”
NO GO FOR CROW IN DALLAS
Meanwhile, Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow officially went to 0-for-2 for DC positions for which he interviewed after the Dallas Cowboys officially hired former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus for that job.
That followed the New England Patriots bypassing Crow after interviewing him in favor of Detroit Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams.
Williams is yet another former Dolphins assistant, having coached the team's defensive line from 2015-17 under both Joe Philbin and Adam Gase.