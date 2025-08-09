Former Dolphins Coordinator Lands New Job
Former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer has resurfaced.
After being out of the spotlight the past two years, Boyer will be joining the Ohio State University coaching staff, according to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel. Boyer will be working under new Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, with whom he worked during his time with the New England Patriots.
Ohio State is coming off a national championship last season but had to replace defensive coordinator Jim Knowles after he left for Penn State. Ohio State led the nation in fewest points allowed and yards per play in 2024.
The Ohio State coaching staff includes two former Dolphins players, offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and quality control coach Billy Yates.
THE BOYER-PATRICIA CONNECTION
The two were colleagues on Bill Belichick's staff from 2006-17, with Patricia serving as defensive coordinator for the last six of those 12 years before he left to become head coach of the Detroit Lions.
Boyer also has roots in Ohio. He was born in Heath, Ohio; played collegiately at Muskingum in the state; and had graduate assistant job at Dayton and Kent State.
Boyer served as defensive coordinator for the Dolphins from 2020-22 before he was fired early in 2023 and replaced by Vic Fangio. He had joined the staff in 2019 to serve as DB coach under another former New England assistant, Brian Flores.
BOYER'S TIME WITH THE DOLPHINS
Boyer was one of the few assistant coaches retained when Mike McDaniel replaced Flores as head coach after the 2021 season.
He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 after Patrick Graham left Flores' staff to join the New York Giants, and became the first Dolphins coach to handle that role for three seasons since Kevin Coyle had done from 2012-15.
In between, the Dolphins employed Vance Joseph in 2016, Matt Burke in 2017-18, and Graham in 2019.
With Boyer as defensive coordinator, the Dolphins defense finished 20th, 15th and 18th in total yards allowed, and led the NFL in takeaways in 2020 — though Flores had at the very least a hand in calling the shots on defense.
In Boyer's one year as DC with Flores not around, while keeping the same attacking style, the Dolphins ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing defense and sixth in rushing yards per attempt, but were 30th in interception rate.
Cornerback Xavien Howard was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of Boyer's three seasons as Dolphins defensive coordinator, and Bradley Chubb also was selected in 2022 when he split the season between the Denver Broncos and Miami after being acquired in a trade in November.