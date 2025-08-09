All Dolphins

Former Dolphins Coordinator Lands New Job

Josh Boyer, who was Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator for two seasons, will be joining one of the top college programs in the country.

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer watches the game against the Chicago Bears from the sideline during the second half at Soldier Field during the 2021 preseason.
Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer watches the game against the Chicago Bears from the sideline during the second half at Soldier Field during the 2021 preseason. / Jon Durr-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer has resurfaced.

After being out of the spotlight the past two years, Boyer will be joining the Ohio State University coaching staff, according to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel. Boyer will be working under new Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, with whom he worked during his time with the New England Patriots.

Ohio State is coming off a national championship last season but had to replace defensive coordinator Jim Knowles after he left for Penn State. Ohio State led the nation in fewest points allowed and yards per play in 2024.

The Ohio State coaching staff includes two former Dolphins players, offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and quality control coach Billy Yates.

THE BOYER-PATRICIA CONNECTION

The two were colleagues on Bill Belichick's staff from 2006-17, with Patricia serving as defensive coordinator for the last six of those 12 years before he left to become head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Boyer also has roots in Ohio. He was born in Heath, Ohio; played collegiately at Muskingum in the state; and had graduate assistant job at Dayton and Kent State.

Boyer served as defensive coordinator for the Dolphins from 2020-22 before he was fired early in 2023 and replaced by Vic Fangio. He had joined the staff in 2019 to serve as DB coach under another former New England assistant, Brian Flores.

BOYER'S TIME WITH THE DOLPHINS

Boyer was one of the few assistant coaches retained when Mike McDaniel replaced Flores as head coach after the 2021 season.

He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 after Patrick Graham left Flores' staff to join the New York Giants, and became the first Dolphins coach to handle that role for three seasons since Kevin Coyle had done from 2012-15.

In between, the Dolphins employed Vance Joseph in 2016, Matt Burke in 2017-18, and Graham in 2019.

With Boyer as defensive coordinator, the Dolphins defense finished 20th, 15th and 18th in total yards allowed, and led the NFL in takeaways in 2020 — though Flores had at the very least a hand in calling the shots on defense.

In Boyer's one year as DC with Flores not around, while keeping the same attacking style, the Dolphins ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing defense and sixth in rushing yards per attempt, but were 30th in interception rate.

Cornerback Xavien Howard was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of Boyer's three seasons as Dolphins defensive coordinator, and Bradley Chubb also was selected in 2022 when he split the season between the Denver Broncos and Miami after being acquired in a trade in November.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News