Former Dolphins Cutdown Cuts Update
Numerous former Miami Dolphins players were involved in the final moves when teams got down to the 53-player roster limit and some of them have gotten work again.
In this story:
On Tuesday, the NFL saw more than 900 personnel transactions as teams reached the 53-player roster limit, and some of them involved former Miami Dolphins players.
Some were multiple-season starters, like offensive lineman Jesse Davis or defensive back Bobby McCain; others were draft picks, like Myles Gaskin; and some were veterans who had brief stints, like wide receiver Robbie Chosen.
After providing the full rundown of Tuesday transactions involving former Miami Dolphins players, it's now time to see who has already hooked up with a practice squad or another team.
FORMER DOLPHINS PLAYERS RELEASED
These are veterans with at least four years of NFL experience:
- T Julien Davenport, by Atlanta Falcons (signed to Falcons practice squad)
- S Adrian Colbert, by Chicago Bears
- DT Byron Cowart, by Chicago Bears (signed to Bears practice squad)
- CB Jalen Davis, by Cincinnati Bengals (signed to Bengals practice squad)
- G Chris Reed, by Houston Texans
- DB D'Angelo Ross, by Houston Texans (signed to Texans practice squad)
- DB Chris Lammons, by Indianapolis Colts (signed to Colts practice squad)
- DB Cornell Armstrong, by the Las Vegas Raiders
- RB Myles Gaskin, by Minnesota Vikings (signed to Vikings practice squad)
- DB Bobby McCain, by Minnesota Vikings (signed to Vikings practice squad)
- T Jesse Davis, by New Orleans Saints
- LB Sam Eguavoen, by the New York Jets (signed to Jets practice squad)
- WR Robbie Chosen, by San Francisco 49ers
- TE Eric Saubert, by San Francisco 49ers
- TE Logan Thomas, by the San Francisco 49ers
- T Geron Christian, by Tennessee Titans
- DB Sheldrick Redwine, by Washington Commanders
- C Cameron Tom, by Washington Commanders
- K Greg Joseph, by Green Bay Packers on Wednesday
FORMER DOLPHINS PLAYERS WAIVED
- DT Ben Stille, by Arizona Cardinals (signed to Cardinals practice squad)
- LB Mitchell Agude, by Detroit Lions (signed to Lions practice squad)
- LB Frank Ginda, by the Los Angeles Chargers
- T Kellen Diesch, by New England Patriots
- DT Jaylen Twyman, by New York Jets
- DT Mario Kendricks, by Seattle Seahawks
FORMER DOLPHINS PLAYERS PLACED ON INJURED RESERVE
- RB Darrynton Evans, by Buffalo Bills (designated to return)
- RB Chase Edmonds, by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published |Modified