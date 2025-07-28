Former Dolphins Guard Robert Jones Suffers Setback in Dallas
Former Miami Dolphins guard Robert Jones, now of the Dallas Cowboys, is expected to miss a portion of the 2025 NFL regular season as he broke a bone in his neck during practice Sunday morning.
It has been reported on the team's website the injury happened at the start of practice. He completed the session and was examined by team medical personnel. It is anticipated Jones will miss 2-3 months.
"It happened right at the first," Jones said of Sunday's practice. Jones finished the practice and also took some extra reps with rookie guard Tyler Booker. "They're saying it'll be about 2-3 months," said Jones, who was wearing a neck brace.
Jones had been running with the first-team offense and was penciled in to rotate at right guard with Booker. The Cowboys were counting on Jones to push the former Alabama first-round selection and show him the ropes. Booker is expected be the starter at right guard for the Cowboys.
After making the roster as a rookie free agent from Middle Tennessee, Jones spent four seasons with the Dolphins and started all 17 games in 20224 before leaving as an unrestricted free agent.
MORE ON CHRISTIAN WILKINS SAGA
As for former Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who was recently cut by the Las Vegas Raiders, it appears as though he might have been cut for reasons other than just his failure to follow medical advice regarding the need for a second surgery.
Adam Schefter reported Monday there was an incident with a teammate that might have also propelled Wilkins being jettisoned from the Raiders.
"Speaking to people inside the locker room, I think what everybody’s dancing around and tiptoeing around is the fact that, when you speak to people there inside the locker room, they say that Christian playfully went to kiss a teammate on top of his head," Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday. "Those same people said that the player took offense to it.
"So, that’s what everybody’s been dancing around and tap dancing around — an incident in the locker room where he allegedly playfully kissed a teammate on top of his head. That teammate felt offended by it. That’s what a lot of this talk and speculation that people have just been floating around out there is about."
While the Raiders are moving forward without the big run-stuffer from Clemson, there will be financial issues to be resolved as to the remaining $35.2 million Wilkins was guaranteed when he signed his contract. The Raiders voided the guarantee back on June 4 and WIlkins filed a grievance through the NFLPA Thursday morning.
FROM THE DOLPHINS TO ANOTHER AFC EAST TEAM
It didn't take long for cornerback Ryan Cooper Jr. to find another team after the Dolphins waived him for the second time since the spring.
Cooper joined the New York Jets over the weekend after being waived to make room on the roster for fellow cornerback Jack Jones.
The Dolphins claimed Cooper off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason before releasing him and then re-signing him.