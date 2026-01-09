Where Do Dolphins Stand in Terms of Head Coach Job Appeal?
In this story:
The Miami Dolphins became the eighth NFL team looking for a new head coach when they dismissed Mike McDaniel after four seasons on the job.
The Dolphins joined the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders in firing their head coach after the 2025 regular season, and the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans each made a coaching change during the season.
Not surprisingly, all eight teams looking for a new coach finished the 2025 season with a losing record, with Atlanta and Baltimore both coming close to a winning record at 8-9.
But not all losing teams are created equal and certainly not all of them have the same outlook for the immediate and maybe even long-term future.
In other words, there is a clear difference between the job openings in terms of appeal based on the current roster, the players under contract for next season, ownership, QB situation, overall organizational strength and many other factors.
And when multiple teams become interested in the same head coach candidate — I don't know, say, somebody like John Harbaugh, for example — this could become the determining factor.
So where do the Dolphins rank among the eight job openings?
RANKING THE APPEAL OF THE EIGHT HEAD COACH OPENINGS
1. BALTIMORE RAVENS
2025 record: 8-9
Last playoff appearance: 2024
Projected 2026 effective cap space: $12.2 million
Projected 2026 starting QB: Lamar Jackson
Analysis: While the Ravens missed the playoffs and finished with a losing record, let’s not forget this was viewed as one of the most talented teams heading into the season. The organization is solid with a great infrastructure and having Jackson at quarterback is a big bonus.
2. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
2025 record: 3-14
Last playoff appearance: 2021
Projected 2026 effective cap space: $73.3 million
Projected 2026 starting QB: Fernando Mendoza
Analysis: The Raiders have been an absolute mess recently and whoever takes over will become their sixth different head coach in six years. But the Raiders do have the first overall pick, a ton of cap space and Hall of Famer Tom Brady around to help out.
3. TENNESSEE TITANS
2025 record: 3-14
Last playoff appearance: 2021
Projected 2026 effective cap space: $84.4 million
Projected 2026 starting QB: Cam Ward
Analysis: This is an organization that’s experienced little success over the past 17 years outside of Mike Vrabel’s run as head coach, so that’s a red flag. But it’s also difficult to overlook all that cap space and the presence of Ward, who absolutely looked like a franchise quarterback as a rookie in 2025 despite having poor numbers.
4. NEW YORK GIANTS
2025 record: 4-13
Last playoff appearance: 2022
Projected 2026 effective cap space: $-5.6 million
Projected 2026 starting QB: Jaxson Dart
Analysis: The Giants stand near the bottom of the coach-less teams in terms of cap space and the presence of controversial GM Joe Schoen (who made dubious and well publicized decisions involving key players Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley not so long ago) don’t help the standing here, but this is a franchise with a good tradition and there is high-end talent on the roster. Dart is a bit of a wild card, though, because he’s undeniably talented but he might not last long in the NFL if he doesn’t become less adventurous.
5. CLEVELAND BROWNS
2025 record: 5-12
Last playoff appearance: 2023
Projected 2026 effective cap space: $-29 million
Projected 2026 starting QB: Deshaun Watson
Analysis: What’s most appealing about this opportunity is what lies ahead in 2027 and beyond. The Browns have one more season where they’re basically tied to Watson because of his $80 million cap space with all his money guaranteed. But there’s an awful lot of talent on defense plus a bounty of draft picks, including two No. 1s, after the 2025 draft-day trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. One down side is the organization itself, which hasn’t experienced a lot of success, in large part because of decisions like the one involving the Watson trade. For John Harbaugh specifically, one X-factor is the fact that he’s from Ohio and his family reportedly grew up Browns fans.
6. MIAMI DOLPHINS
2025 record: 7-10
Last playoff appearance: 2023
Projected 2026 effective cap space: $-34.1 million
Projected 2026 starting QB: Quinn Ewers
Analysis: What’s to like about the organization is having an owner who’s willing to spend and tends to be patient with the people he hires (sometimes too patient) and the weather is tough to beat. But this is a roster with a lot of holes and few young stars and a totally unsettled QB situation made difficult by the 2025 regression of Tua Tagovailoa and a contract that’s only more surpassed in being an albatross for an organization by the Deshaun Watson deal.
7. ATLANTA FALCONS
2025 record: 8-9
Last playoff appearance: 2017
Projected 2026 effective cap space: $17.8 million
Projected 2026 starting QB: Michael Penix Jr.
Analysis: The expected arrival of Matt Ryan in a senior executive role should make this job a bit more appealing, but this clearly has been a struggling franchise. There is some good young talent on the roster and the team actually was the most talented in the NFC South this season, but there’s a pretty big question mark at quarterback because Kirk Cousins (and his big contract) is on his way out and the jury is still out on Penix.
8. ARIZONA CARDINALS
2025 record: 3-14
Last playoff appearance: 2021
Projected 2026 effective cap space: $13.6 million
Projected 2026 starting QB: Kirk Cousins
Analysis: This is another organization with little history of success and the outlook isn’t great for 2026, either, with a shaky quarterback situation. We projected Cousins here because all signs point to the team moving on from Kyler Murray. Like the Dolphins, the weather is a plus, but ownership isn’t exactly considered top notch here.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage:
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL