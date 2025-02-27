Former Dolphins LB Thinks It's Time To Cash Out On Starting Wide Receiver
It's time for the Miami Dolphins to part ways with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, so says radio station WQAM co-host and former Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder.
Crowder went on record Thursday morning during his talk show with Marc Hochman it was time to quietly shop Hill at the NFL Scouting Combine and try to recover some of the assets Miami invested in Hill for his acquisition.
Crowder also said the Dolphins should make the move to save against the salary cap after they reworked Hill's deal last summer which guaranteed his 2025 and 2026 salaries.
"It's what the Patriots do. Get rid of him before the downfall," Crowder said Thursday. "He's 32, he's a speed guy. You don't get faster as you get older. You get slower as you get older."
Crowder mentioned the Washington Redskins as a possible suitor as they need a speedy receiver opposite Terry McLaurin for quarterback Jayden Daniels.
"I believe you find something to get out of Tyreek's contract." Crowder said.
Crowder compared a troubled player such as Hill to Jimmy Butler, formerly of the Miami Heat. The Heat held on to Butler too long and did not get true market value for him, according to Crowder.
He does not want to see the same thing happen with Hill, who said after the final game of the season he wanted out of Miami, but has since walked back his comments.
"Tyreek, 32, wide receiver, speedster, get something from him," Crowder said. "because if not you're looking at what the Heat did with Jimmy."
Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Tuesday at the scouting combine, a few days after an Instagram Reel from Hill's account showed the speedy wide receiver with a large bandage wrap around his left hand, that he had undergo surgery since the end of the season.
"It was a ligament issue; it wasn’t a broken wrist," McDaniel said. "He’s scheduled to be running very soon, in which he’ll be relying upon that in his training until he can catch the football, which will be more around summertime going into training camp.”
Hill sustained the injury during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders in early August before having his least productive season as a wide receiver since his rookie season of 2016.
Hill was charged with two dropped passes in 2024, according to Pro Football Reference, so it's difficult to suggest the wrist injury was the reason his numbers dropped. It's fair to wonder whether the wrist injury led to Derek Stingley Jr. stealing the ball from him on the game-clinching interception in the Week 15 loss against the Houston Texans.