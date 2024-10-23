All Dolphins

Former Dolphins Linebacker Baker on the Move

Jerome Baker has been traded before the halfway point of his first season with the Seattle Seahawks

Alain Poupart

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jerome Baker (17) takes a break during pregame warmups against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jerome Baker (17) takes a break during pregame warmups against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
From the Miami Dolphins to the Seattle Seahawks to the Tennessee Titans, Jerome Baker is headed for a third team in less than a year.

The former Dolphins linebacker is being traded to the Titans for linebacker Ernest Jones IV, with the Seahawks throwing in a fourth-round pick in the deal.

The deal comes a little more than six months after Baker signed a one-year, $7 million contract with Seattle after he was released by the Dolphins before the start of free agency.

According to Seattle Seahawks On SI Publisher Corbin Smith, first-year Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was looking for a bit more athleticism from his linebackers.

Baker was fifth on the Seattle defense with 37 tackles, including a season-high 14 when he also had a sack in a 29-20 loss against the New York Giants in Week 5.

Baker wasn't able to face the Dolphins when they played at Lumen Field in Week 3 because of a hamstring injury.

During his six seasons, Baker missed only five games because of injuries (four of them last season) and reached 100 tackles three times, including a career-high 126 in 2019. He had 22.5 sacks for the Dolphins, including seven in 2020.

A second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2018, Baker was tied for the second-longest tenure with Jason Sanders and Durham Smythe heading into this offseason, behind only Xavien Howard.

