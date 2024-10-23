Former Dolphins Linebacker Baker on the Move
From the Miami Dolphins to the Seattle Seahawks to the Tennessee Titans, Jerome Baker is headed for a third team in less than a year.
The former Dolphins linebacker is being traded to the Titans for linebacker Ernest Jones IV, with the Seahawks throwing in a fourth-round pick in the deal.
The deal comes a little more than six months after Baker signed a one-year, $7 million contract with Seattle after he was released by the Dolphins before the start of free agency.
According to Seattle Seahawks On SI Publisher Corbin Smith, first-year Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was looking for a bit more athleticism from his linebackers.
Baker was fifth on the Seattle defense with 37 tackles, including a season-high 14 when he also had a sack in a 29-20 loss against the New York Giants in Week 5.
Baker wasn't able to face the Dolphins when they played at Lumen Field in Week 3 because of a hamstring injury.
During his six seasons, Baker missed only five games because of injuries (four of them last season) and reached 100 tackles three times, including a career-high 126 in 2019. He had 22.5 sacks for the Dolphins, including seven in 2020.
A second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2018, Baker was tied for the second-longest tenure with Jason Sanders and Durham Smythe heading into this offseason, behind only Xavien Howard.