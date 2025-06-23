Former Dolphins Offensive Lineman Announces Retirement
Former Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Jesse Davis announced his retirement, calling it a career on Tuesday.
“After 10 years, I’m officially retiring from the NFL,” Davis wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, fans — and most importantly, my family. Without you guys, I wouldn’t have made it this far. Thank you to all the organizations that gave me the opportunity to play the game I love. I’ve had an incredible ride that I’ll never forget. Now it’s time to be a full-time Dad and figure out my next chapter.”
After going undrafted in 2015, Davis bounced around the league a bit before sticking on the Dolphins roster in 2017. Across five seasons with the team, Davis played in 80 games and made 72 starts. Davis brought value as a player who could play all across the line.
He made 26 starts at right guard in his first two seasons before mainly playing tackle in his last three seasons — he made 46 starts at tackle in those final three years.
Davis also had a brief stint with the Vikings during the 2022 offseason when the Dolphins released him, but he was traded to the Steelers for a seventh-round pick before the season started.
Davis spent the final two years of his career in Pittsburgh (2022) and San Francisco (2023). He wasn’t on a team this past season after making zero starts for the Steelers and 49ers. Davis appeared in 14 games for the Steelers but made just one appearance in San Francisco.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage