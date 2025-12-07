Wilson Status, Weaver Watch, Weather Nonsense

The Miami Dolphins made a late update to their injury report Saturday, and it involved backup quarterback Zach Wilson as he returns to MetLife Stadium.

Wilson, who spent his first three NFL seasons with the New York Jets after being the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, was listed as questionable because of illness.

If it turns out that Wilson is unavailable for the game, then rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers would serve as the backup for Tua Tagovailoa.

Wilson, who the Dolphins signed as a UFA in the offseason after he played for the Denver Broncos in 2024, has been the No. 2 quarterback for every game this season except for the Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns when Miami switched its two backups.

Wilson has made two appearances this season, both in garbage time and has completed 6 of 9 passes for 32 yards. Ewers was 5-for-8 at the end of the 31-6 loss against the Browns.

WEATHER NONSENSE

The forecast for East Rutherford, New Jersey, still calls for temperatures just above 40 degrees at game time, which should save us from all the talk about the Dolphins' difficulties in cold weather, particularly those of QB Tua Tagovailoa.

And we call it nonsense because it always neglects to account for other factors, such as the simple fact those losses generally have come against very good teams and the the Dolphins have had issues beating playoff-caliber opponents for a few years now, regardless of weather.

Some examples including the Thanksgiving night loss against the Green Bay Packers in 2024, the playoff loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 season and the Saturday night loss against the Buffalo Bills in December 2022 and we can even add the loss against the Tennessee Titans late in the 2021 season.

The cold also isn't the weather factor that seems to have visibly affected Tagovailoa during his NFL career, but rather wind first and then rain, as was the case in the Week 7 loss at Cleveland this season.

Ironically, the kickoff temperature for the last Dolphins game at MetLife Stadium was 40 degrees, and the Dolphins dropped a 32-20 decision against the Jets in the 2024 season finale.

WEAVER WATCH

It's that time of year when coaching chatter is in full swing, notably lists of the hot coaching candidates and those usually involve a lot of names.

It's part of the season it's no surprise that Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver again will get mention, as he did in a story by Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Weaver is in second season with the Dolphins after he replaced Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator, which means the Dolphins would get compensatory picks if he were hired as a head coach by another team next offseason. The return is two third-round picks spread over two drafts.

Among other names mentioned in several national media lists of hot coaching candidates have been a couple of former Dolphins assistants, Lou Anarumo, Anthony Campanile and Vance Joseph, along with L.A. Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, the grandson of the legendary Don Shula.

