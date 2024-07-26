Former Miami Hurricanes Linebacker Shaquille Quarterman Works Out For Dolphins Friday
On Friday, the Miami Dolphins are working out Shaquille Quarterman, a former University of Miami linebacker. Adam Schefter of ESPN was the first to break the news.
Quarterman was a fourth-round selection of the Jacksonville Jaguars and was on their opening-day roster in 2020. He played with the Jaguars for four seasons but wasn't resigned. Quarterman finished his rookie contract with the Jaguars and became an unrestricted free agent when the Jaguars didn't pick up his option. The workout with the Dolphins is his first opportunity to sign as a free agent.
In 2023, Quarterman appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars but only registered two tackles. The former UM product is looking for a fresh start. He never started with Jacksonville but saw live game-action each season. He was primarily a special teams player and saw little action as a linebacker.
As Quarterman arrives in Miami, his future with the team is uncertain. He is hopeful to secure a contract and showcase his skills during training camp. However, it remains unclear where he would fit in the team, given the depth of the roster at his position. The inside linebacker position in Miami is currently in good health, adding to the uncertainty of Quarterman's role.
Quarterman, a formidable figure at 6-0 and 240 pounds, had a stellar career at the University of Miami. He recorded an impressive 365 tackles, including a remarkable 46.5 for loss, and sacked the quarterback 13 times. His outstanding performance earned him a spot on the All-ACC first team in his final two seasons as a Hurricane, and he was recognized as a freshman All-American by ESPN.
Quarterman attended Oakleaf High School in Orange Park, where in his senior season, he was named the Florida Times-Union's Defensive Player of the Year and is a Florida native.