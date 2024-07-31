Former Second-Round Pick Among Dolphins Workouts
As they keep going through training camp, the Miami Dolphins still are looking for players who could help improve the roster now or in the future and that's why they brought in eight players for workouts Tuesday.
The list, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, was highlighted by former Cleveland Browns second-round pick Greedy Williams and veteran wide receiver Willie Snead.
The other six who got workouts were CB Javelin Guidry, CB Faion Hicks, WR Richie James, WR Xavier White, DB Rachad Wildgoose and WR Jaylon Moore.
As is always the case with workouts, this could be as much as fact-finding mission for future reference as an indication the Dolphins are about to sign a player at a certain position, such as they did after signing Emmanuel Ogbah after they worked him out along with fellow edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue in the aftermath of Shaq Barrett's abrupt retirement.
THE NFL RESUME OF THE EIGHT WORKOUT PLAYERS
Williams was out of the NFL last season after being waived by the Philadelphia Eagles, who had signed him as an unrestricted free agent.
Before that, Williams played 39 games with 21 starts in four seasons with the Browns after he came in as a highly rated prospect out of LSU.
With Cleveland, Williams had two interceptions, both coming in the 2021 season.
Snead easily has the most NFL experience of all the players who worked out with 103 games and 48 starts over nine seasons.
Snead played four games for the San Francisco 49ers in each of the past two seasons after previously playing for the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Carolin Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders.
Snead has 281 career receptions, but only six over the past three seasons.
He did have 60 or more catches in three of his first four seasons, including a career-high 72 for 895 yards and four touchdowns in 2014 with the Saints when he was teammates with tackle Terron Armstead.
James has a good amount of NFL experience, having played 66 games over five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. James had 10 catches for 114 yards for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs last season and one catch in Kansas City's four playoff games. James had experience with head coach Mike McDaniel from his three seasons with the 49ers (2018-20).
Wildgoose, who played at Miami Northwestern High, has played 20 NFL games with three starts, those coming with Washington in 2022. He didn't appear in a regular season game last season.
Guidry's NFL experience consists of 32 games with five starts, those coming with the New York Jets in 2020 and 2021. After playing four games with Las Vegas in 2022, Guidry didn't appear in a game last season.
Hicks, who was born in Miami, has played in two NFL games, both with the Denver Broncos in 2022.
Moore has never appeared in an NFL regular season game, bouncing around the practice squad of the Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants and most recently Jacksonville Jaguars after entering the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2020. He certainly would fit in on the Dolphins roster considering (joking) his first name.
White is a rookie free agent from Texas Tech who was waived by the Indianapolis Colts last week.