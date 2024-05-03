Former Dolphins Wide Receiver Gets Next Shot in CFL

Preston Williams was a rookie sensation for the Miami Dolphins in 2019 until he tore an ACL and his career has gone sideways since then

Preston Williams once upon a time was a rookie sensation for the Miami Dolphins, but now he's trying to salvage his football career.

The wide receiver who led Miami in receptions through the first half of the 2019 season as a rookie free agent has signed with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. This comes after Williams spent time with the D.C. Defenders of the United Football League this spring.

Williams spent three seasons with Miami after arriving as an undrafted rookie out of Colorado State, and showed promise in his first two seasons before they were cut short by injuries.

In 2019, he had 32 catches for 428 yards and three touchdowns through the first eight games before tearing an ACL while returning a punt.

After making his way back the following season, Williams again played eight games and averaged 16 yards on his 18 catches with four touchdowns. But he sustained a foot injury on his last touchdown, getting hurt when he was tackled into the end zone after catching a pass from Tua Tagovailoa, who was making his second NFL start that day.

Williams again appeared in eight games the following season, but he caught only six passes and fell out of favor with the coaching staff.

The Dolphins waived him out of training camp in 2022 and he spent time with the Carolina Panthers, but mostly on the practice squad and hasn't caught a pass since that 2021 season.

Ironically, Williams ended up having to take a CFL deal, which is what began to look like a possibility for another former Dolphins wide receiver, Chase Claypool, but that was before he signed with the Buffalo Bills on Friday.